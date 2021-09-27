Man Crush Monday: 6 Times Ayushmann Khurrana looked like an eye candy in neon green outfits

Anything vibrant has been the love language of summer. Neon in fashion is a major mood during the balmy days and as we’ve completely edged out from the past season, it isn’t elusive to make your style jazzy again. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has been the boss of quirky style who loves a good throw of neon green in his style stories. Scroll for treats!

Suits never fail to command any room. It transmits a sophisticated vibe instantly but for the man who loves a taste of informality, can crank up the fun with a neon green suit. Because your regular black and blue suit may need some break from making too many entries. Isha Bhansali styled Ayushmann in a Philocaly menswear suit and trousers which was layered over a shirt. His dapper look was locked with a striped tie, sunnies, and Nike multi-coloured sneakers.

When it comes to street style, the Andhadhun actor can be your master. Work some out-of-the-ordinary hue like neon green this monsoon just like Ayushmann. He donned a neon green tee and white pants from Forever 21 which was elevated with a bomber jacket from Fila. After having reached the perfection level, he picked out sunglasses, neon green socks, and white sneakers. How much neon is too much? The sky is the limit for sure!

A little or extreme coolness won’t hurt anybody. For the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, there’s no end to how eccentric his style can be. We love how he played the black hue with neon green print. Dressed in a matching trucker and denim pants that bore contrast detailing via the stitch and typography, he wore it over a camouflage untucked tee. He stayed true to his love for extraordinary sneakers from Salvatore Ferragamo.

The Vicky Donor actor can unapologetically transport us to a neon frenzy. We’re not here to blame but super ready to look fly. He opted for a green puffer jacket from Onitsuka Tiger India which was thrown over a black tee and partnered with black Adidas joggers that came with the aesthetic of prints. Black Gucci sneakers have our hearts' vote.

With a parka so debonair, we’ll forever be ready for winter. The nattiness of the Onitsuka Tiger India green number was accompanied by the printed tee which had a rainbow and typography on it. Adding to the impressive look was the white fabric belt which held the tucked-in tee and denim blue pants together. Look at those white high-tops from Christian Louboutin and sunglasses. Charming, who? Ayushmann, of course!

What says love louder than a style that involves a neon green jacket? Embrace the handsome personality in you with a printed black t-shirt from Saison Clothing and club it with tracks that match like the A-Cold-Wall one. Ayushmann’s jacket from Noughtone looked so very striking and boy, those Balenciaga sneakers are so spot on!

Which outfit is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Fashion Flashback: When Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli glammed up in Sabyasachi ensembles for a Diwali party