Man Crush Monday: 6 Times Hrithik Roshan proved white & black outfits are all about two for tango

Do you ever wonder what it takes to always look like a heartthrob? Read more to style yourself in a white and black combo.

Bollywood actor seems to possess not just acting prowess but also an envy-evoking sense of styling as one would say. When on a travelling spree, you’ll see him prioritise jackets and joggers and basics when in the mood to go casuals and tuxedos at red carpets like the suavest man there exists. His fashion graph has been pleasing to the heart and the eyes no doubt and if you’re wondering what seems to be a winner in his closet, one that deserves a shoutout is an amalgamation between white and black.

He’s an invincible advocate who believes that white and black can be played through a multitude of styles. Read this edit to help you keep it subtle when needed and follow the exemplary route when you do not wish to stop at anything.

Emanating prim and proper feels, one cannot ignore the real charm behind the Krrish actor’s airport fashion dairies. He wore a black track jacket, typography crew neck t-shirt, comfortable fit black trousers and white sneakers. Wear your skull cap and aviators to look your dapper best.

Colour-blocking is always a worthy wardrobe investment, right? Throw a full-sleeved tee, stonewashed tapered blue jeans and white sneakers.

What’s the key to look red-carpet ready? Bring about a fine balance between informal and formal clothing. He opted for a white t-shirt, white regular fit denim, white sneakers and a black blazer with leather lapels to complete the slick look.

How to clock in a classy and casual look? The Dhoom 2 star chose a striped t-shirt, tracks, white sneakers, black peep cap, and wayfarer sunglasses to seal his airport style.

Everything's better with coffee and cardio. Maybe add ons like a black hooded track jacket, typography t-shirt, white denim, and sneakers will make it extra cool.

We can’t keep our eyes off the leather black asymmetrical fit. He kept it all informal with a typography tee, stonewashed jeans, and black sneakers. Yes, this is how to turn the heads in your direction when on a stage.

