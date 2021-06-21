  1. Home
  2. fashion

Man Crush Monday: 6 Times Hrithik Roshan proved white & black outfits are all about two for tango

Do you ever wonder what it takes to always look like a heartthrob? Read more to style yourself in a white and black combo.
2954 reads Mumbai
Man Crush Monday: 6 Times Hrithik Roshan proved white & black outfits are all about two for tango Man Crush Monday: 6 Times Hrithik Roshan proved white & black outfits are all about two for tango
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan seems to possess not just acting prowess but also an envy-evoking sense of styling as one would say. When on a travelling spree, you’ll see him prioritise jackets and joggers and basics when in the mood to go casuals and tuxedos at red carpets like the suavest man there exists. His fashion graph has been pleasing to the heart and the eyes no doubt and if you’re wondering what seems to be a winner in his closet, one that deserves a shoutout is an amalgamation between white and black.

 

He’s an invincible advocate who believes that white and black can be played through a multitude of styles. Read this edit to help you keep it subtle when needed and follow the exemplary route when you do not wish to stop at anything. 

 

Emanating prim and proper feels, one cannot ignore the real charm behind the Krrish actor’s airport fashion dairies. He wore a black track jacket, typography crew neck t-shirt, comfortable fit black trousers and white sneakers. Wear your skull cap and aviators to look your dapper best.

 

Colour-blocking is always a worthy wardrobe investment, right? Throw a full-sleeved tee, stonewashed tapered blue jeans and white sneakers. 

 

What’s the key to look red-carpet ready? Bring about a fine balance between informal and formal clothing. He opted for a white t-shirt, white regular fit denim, white sneakers and a black blazer with leather lapels to complete the slick look. 

 

How to clock in a classy and casual look? The Dhoom 2 star chose a striped t-shirt, tracks, white sneakers, black peep cap, and wayfarer sunglasses to seal his airport style.

 

Everything's better with coffee and cardio. Maybe add ons like a black hooded track jacket, typography t-shirt, white denim, and sneakers will make it extra cool. 

 

We can’t keep our eyes off the leather black asymmetrical fit. He kept it all informal with a typography tee, stonewashed jeans, and black sneakers. Yes, this is how to turn the heads in your direction when on a stage.

 

Which look do you like better? Let us know in the comments below.

 

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read| Man Crush Monday: Three cheers to the king of layering up featuring heart stealer Ayushmann Khurrana

 

Credits :PINKVILLA

You may like these
Katrina Kaif has a spellbinding collection of sarees that SWEARS to tick all the wedding ready heights
Bhumi Pednekar SWEARS by lehengas: 5 times she showed us how to style them from whites to florals
Cowrie shell accessories: Sara to Samantha: Celebs have included these versatile elements in their looks
Alia Bhatt proved that gowns are a visual treat and they are a must have in every girl's wardrobe
Kriti Sanon never fails to style up mini dresses like a trend setter and here’s how even you can do it
Shilpa Shetty Kundra always POWERS UP her outfits with a not so common element and here’s a testimony
close