Man Crush Monday: 6 Times Kartik Aaryan showed us how to be stylishly ready for festivities in ethnic attire

Celebrating Navratri this year needn't be relinquished like the previous one. Having the spirit going a little stronger this time, ethnic ensembles can aptly adhere to fit into all your festive moods. Whether you're seeking a mini upgrade or wanting to stick to the traditional roots, Kartik Aaryan is the hero to look out for.

The Love Aaj Kal actor’s style is worthy of being recreated for these look exceptionally promising enough to make dapper looks. If you haven’t started the festive week with a dapper move, you can sell it off in the classiest way with this reference guide. Kartik shows us how to serve up a cute look in spades with this Anita Dongre blue floral printed midi-length kurta which he wore with white churidar pants. It looked next level with those wine-hued shoes in sight.

A velvet ensemble is a perfect place to start with a festive frenzy. Kartik picked out a plush-looking green velvet sherwani which he wore over a white kurta and clubbed it with black trousers. His handsome persona knows no bounds so upped his ethnic game with black shoes.

Feeding some fun to festive vibes, this Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla desi set was designed to make history. The buff-hued (belongs to the family of beige) kurta bore full sleeves and white embroidery that was used to make triangular patterns. Kartik complemented his look with white churidar pants and green suede shoes that coloured up his look super cool.

When the celebration mood says suave or nothing, try this striped kurta highlighted in gold which amped up his royal look when signed off with black churidar pants and glossy shoes. Take those shades out too!

If you’ve always thought beyond a floral number, let this be the excuse you need to look dashing. Dressed in Manish Malhotra's creation, he wore a white embroidered kurta which he topped off with a black floral embroidered Nehru jacket. Kartik’s ready-to-steal spotlight ethnic look was finished off with black pants and shoes.

Wish to forget the existence of kurtas for a wee while? Let this black attire be a befitting pick for the season of cheer. The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor wore a black Bandhgala which had a dose of shine placed on the leaf designs. He rounded out his look white trousers and black polished shoes.

