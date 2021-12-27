Man Crush Monday: 6 Times Ranveer Singh proved velvet outfits are eternally elegant and look perfectly gold

If you don't see Ranveer Singh doing the zany game of style, you'll still see him in his chic avatar. Any outfit that has approval is bound to get headline-grabbing attention. Whilst a few stars think of how it can be done, the 36-year-old would have already got on with his fashion parade. The 83 movie promotions have given him more reasons to ramp up his style frenzy, he's been proving that winter fashion can be as natty and cosy as you want it to be and we feel velvet has a key role to play here.

Seen as the ultimate medium of comfort, velvet is something we can't stop thinking about even after the wintry days leave our backs for the good. Below are the times Ranveer showed that velvet can make everybody look tip-top with incomparable panache. Let's get you on board with what's hot right now.

When it comes to a fail-proof look it all comes to a coordinated set. The Sooryavanshi actor mastered a star-worthy look with a blue velvet tracksuit from Gucci. He left his chest partially bare, had his chain, white-framed sunnies, and sneakers on. Such class, much wow.

A blazer is often a standard choice you make when you want to look formal. But, what can make it undeniably stylish is the choice of colour you pick. Nothing simply perfect as the wine-hue. Throw it over your white shirt, let your pocket square have the element of purple, tuck it inside plaid pants. To add more of the polished finish, Oxford black shoes can be your unfailing bet.

Life's no good without print and we take this to heart when Ranveer proves it easy. Clad in his favourite Gucci floral printed jacket, the actor clubbed the same with velvet maroon bellbottoms and that headband looks next level and does his sand brown shoes.

Ranveer makes a case for how to add colour to life one outfit at a time which is regular for the star but the tip we'd all use to keep things pumped up. For a dinner with family, he wore a dark-hued blazer, the classic white shirt which complimented his black trousers. Hats have been packing an incredible punch in his style game. With pointed-toe black shoes and tinted sunnies, he defined that to look dapper is the way to be.

Making retro fashion look impeccable and how. Here's your mini cheat sheet to take the sky-high fashionable route in Gucci 100 velvet jacket and trouser co-ordinated combo. He wore the horsebit print outfit with Saint Laurent's boots, a red printed scarf from Saaksha & Kinni, Nick Fouquet's Homburg brown hat, and some exceptional jewellery. Don't miss his earring. So expected of Ranveer, right?

Here for the handsome hero, here for his style. The new mantra we love and how. Costume Designer and Stylist, Eka Lakhani picked out a white tuxedo from a designer known for his signature array of structured aesthetics. This white outfit from Amit Aggarwal is made for a wedding and party-appropriate fit with the black velvet bow, sunburst structured detail, fierce red sunglasses, and black shoes. There's no such thing as too much of Ranveer, white and black, hence proved.

Which look is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Fashion Faceoff: Ranveer Singh or Ayushmann Khurrana: Who wore the Gucci 100 GG neoprene jacket better?