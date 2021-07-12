Man Crush Monday: 6 Times Shahid Kapoor proved black wedding outfits should define nothing but debonairness

All the must-see outfit inspiration before you make it to the next wedding looking as classy as ever.

If the previous year revolved around making pared-down fashion choices, we don’t blame you rather we’re gladly seeking comfort as the uniform you loved donning the most. As we move towards slowly getting back to the better new normal, wedding invites are sure to crop up that will urge you to revisit your closet and get your best fit-out. If black outfits have your heart and you want everything black in your sight as you hit extravagant spots with your mask on, we’ve dug up a few references from the hero’s Instagram who is known in equal parts for his acting adroitness and unequalled sartorial styles.

It’s easy to guess that sure knows what he chooses to wear and it usually revolves around black-hued kurtas, sherwanis, and suit sets. All of which may help you dress your ensembles better with one-of-kind and admirable tips. There’s a bonus if you’re a soon-to-be-groom as well, the Udta Punjab’s actor has lots to offer for the fashion checklist that will get you ready looking your dapper best for your big day.

There’s nothing that can replace a white and black combo and here’s how to make a sure-shot choice. Fashion stylist Anisha Jain picked out a Tisa Studio black achkan that featured gold buttons and a pocket square. She paired it up with a white churidar, black brogue shoes, watch, and sunglasses.

Do you trust an offbeat suit? Make it a norm to wear for weddings. The Kabir Singh star donned an Amit Aggarwal metallic blazer that featured lapels, shirt with a close-neck, and wrapped it with a pair of black trousers and suede loafers.

Pantsuits are always high on keeping it cool. Go for a zebra-printed set and see the many hearts you’ll captivate. He styled his outfit with a simple and crisp-looking black buttoned shirt and clubbed the overall look with black wingtip shoes.

All black, everyday sounds like a dream? Make it happen like the Jab We Met actor. The Maroon Suit black kurta set when photographed with Oxford shoes and his beard, you know we couldn’t stay calm with our eyes fixated on his chiselled visage.

Looking for a minimalist route? Shahid opted for a Khanijo knee-length Bandhgala that consisted of gold buttons and was complemented with printed trousers. A perfect hair game and shoes can make the look super suave.

Co-ords are a dream come true when done right. Here’s a testimony of the Chup Chup Ke star who sported the Sahil Aneja, shirt and trousers. He dressed to the nines and sure kept it eccentric when he sealed the look with a watch and studded black lace-ups.

Which look is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 5 Times Bollywood proved white and black checkered prints were made to make power moves

Credits :INSTAGRAM

Share your comment ×