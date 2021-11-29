Man Crush Monday: 6 Times Sidharth Malhotra proved leather jackets are the warmest pick me up you need

Let's hear it for the season of leathers! If there's something that needs to be considered as of the essence for your closet currently, it's the one with leather simply because nothing could generously deliver an overloaded amount of warmth and chicness as this fabric swears by this motto.

With its ever-influential power and non-wavering power, leather has been witnessing remakes through various forms and a vast variety of colours. On this episode of our Man Crush Monday, let's take a look at Sidharth Malhotra in leather jackets and swoon over the hot looks he served up.

A monotone outfit, especially the hue that boasts big of its timeless potential is always worth a haul just like this pair, t-shirt, and straight-fit pants. When coupled with a pop-worthy orange leather jacket, here’s a class apart look you can witness with formal shoes and sunnies on.

What else could say swag this easy? The Marjaavaan actor picked out Commes des Garcons’ graphic tee with cute prints of hearts which was styled with trousers by Burberry and topped off with Philipp Plein’s biker jacket that bore silver skull embellishments and zipper pockets. He chose the all-black route but made it a party-ready one, don’t escape Halloween parties anymore.

Make layering a game of fun and flamboyance. Move over black biker jackets, because, here’s what’s ultra-suave. For Shershaah movie promotions, Siddharth opted for the L’Avenir Skins Thor jacket that costs Rs.13,999 that came with ribbed cuffs. This brown jacket put a dapper twist to his formal black shirt, trousers, and deep brown shoes.

Off to a wedding reception? Here’s the swap you need from the traditional sherwani. Let this bottle green number complement your handsome personality, pick up a turtle-neck black tee and complement it with Gaurav Gupta’s faux leather multi-angular bandhgala with wrap detail just like Mohit Rai styled it for the Baar Baar Dekho actor with black trousers and Christian Louboutin Oxford shoes.

Keeping up with camouflage print and a sporty look 101. Only the Kapoor & Sons star could show us how to make heads turn and leave the jaws dropped. Seen at the airport, Sidharth wore a crew-neck black full-sleeved tee which he clubbed with military printed cargo joggers, and an olive green jacket that bore multiple pockets. He wore his black neck chain woven with black thick threads, tinted aviators, grey sneakers, and was ready to travel out with his backpack.

Where’s the lie that brown is as pleasing as your favourite black jacket? Your street style formula can change now for good with a brown t-shirt and brown leather jacket. Leave these untucked and unzipped, work with green pants and lace-up shoes. Combat boots would be a great pick too!

