Man Crush Monday: 6 Times Varun Dhawan proved jackets are the jackpot you need to look dashing this season

Jackets are dominating to a length that it's taken everything in our closet by storm this season. The drop in temps ask for all the warmest out there and it's safe to say the demand for jackets continues to stick around. We guess it's time to channel summer this month your way with a bulk of cosies we call jackets. Whether you're seeking out something extraordinarily cool to look at and super warm to touch, we have inspiration picked from Varun Dhawan who's got a style that's casual with statement-creating assurance.

Our college days may be over, but our fondness for it lives on. Remember, when we'd get jackets with the institution's logo printed on them? Here's something that's close enough but a lot spiffier. Priyanka and Kazim (vainglorious) picked out a Polo Ralph Lauren black jacket and put it over a blue tee and teamed it with striped trousers and suede brown shoes.

Make a classic black look chicer with colours and prints that look edgy. The 34-year-old wore a black tee from Culpa and paired it with Palm Angels' track pants that bore contrast stripes and a bomber jacket with ribbed collars and cuffs. He left it unbuttoned for a show of the t-shirt and rounded his lookout with Balenciaga white shoes.

Fans of green, here you go. Let the luxe green step into your closet just like the Coolie No.1 star showed us how to rock a casual look that consisted of a white tee from Culpa and heat things up with a Route Des Garden suede jacket. He brought a cool add-on of acid wash jeans with ripped details from Dsqaured2. Brown suede boots from Salvatore Ferragamo look utterly wholesome.

There's something about denim. Always. It either brings quirky prints or does a simple look at the part. Not every fabric can pull off. Well, there's a reason why this continues to shine. Aren't we already heart-eyed with the jacket that brought a fun update through the checkered print? Combine this blue number with a white tee and acid wash distressed jeans. Heeled shoes coloured all brown will make your outfit look double the amazing and how!

The right kind of punch everybody's style needs. Nothing as bankable as a metallic outfit. The Street Dancer 3D actor was dressed in joggers which he paired with a matching jacket from C2H4. If you do not want to keep it overboard, pick out a black tee to finish off the look. Swear by a very pleasing accessory game like Converse shoes, black sunnies, and a silver neck chain.

Perk up a black outfit day with a jacket. You can totally jet set in the suavest way possible. All you need: Love for fashion, black denim, black crew-neck printed T-shirt, and a jacket with a ribbed collar. 195 Made in Italy black shoes wrapped up his look.

