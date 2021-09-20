Man Crush Monday: 6 Times Vicky Kaushal showed us it’s C for checkered prints in his style book

There’ll be no day when checkered prints would be a love that belonged to the past. It’s always looked so now and no closet would have just one. It’s timeless and here we are pleasantly ready to give you some top-notch style tips we’ve picked up from the ever-cool Vicky Kaushal. From drab to dapper, this guide will stick with you through all days.

Can’t think of jet-setting without your favourite t-shirt? You might find this checkered number to be more convenient. With blue as a standout hue, and other shades backing it, here’s the fun and comfy companion you need. Pick out a shirt, leave it unbuttoned, roll up those sleeves, and team it with cargo pants. Slide into your kicks, mask up and get going with your sunnies and pastel blue baseball cap.

This outfit might remind you of sweater weather and the mountains, but it’s never too late to vacay and maybe you can take it out within the city limits too. What doesn’t say love at first sight here? The Masaan actor donned a red and black hooded jacket which he wore over a white tee and paired it with blue distressed jeans. He rounded off the eye-candy look with Nike shoes.

Off to a wedding? Reception? Office party? Here’s the only one that will serve you amazingly right. The blue colour spectrum has our hearts racing nonstop, he opted for a suit that came with wood-hued buttons which he styled with a glossy pink shirt and trousers. He locked his formal look with brown Oxford shoes and kept it as debonair as he could!

If you’re a fan of blue, this star’s style files are all about this colour. He seems to give a not-so-subtle nod to this often. It’s always about all things blue! Uri: The Surgical Strike actor left his checkered blue shirt slightly buttoned and untucked completely, which he partnered with dark blue jeans. A blue baseball cap and sneakers combined his OOTN with a dash of black and white that stepped in with his printed face mask. Why so irresistibly fashion-forward, Vicky?

Not a day without white and black. The combo is a forever genius! Walking out of the airport with oodles of modishness, Vicky was seen in a hooded jacket which was put together with blue denim pants. A mask that agreed with his love for blue and sneakers that gave a thumbs up to his jacket. He accessorised it with black sunglasses which made him look dashing.

Walking slightly afar from the blue rut, the Lust Stories star was seen in a grey suit checkered suit from Tisa which was aptly sealed off with a blue shirt from Andamen and a red striped tie. Upping the chic was his sunnies and his handsomeness, of course!

