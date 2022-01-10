Man Crush Monday: 7 Times birthday boy Hrithik Roshan showed how to spell cool better with jackets

It's January and we zodiac-obsessed folks are leaving no stone unturned in snagging all the style inspiration we need for days ahead. And, guess what? A stylish superstar was born on this very date back in 1974. While the sky's the limit to be spoken about his acting deftness, his sartorial shenanigans have us compelled for a good reason. His game is as rad as it can get and gets finer by the day with cool accessories like sunglasses and baseball caps that are no miss.

Trust in him to be a trend-setter or the early advocate of all things cool style. Take current hot trends like utility jackets and shackets, the very handsome Hrithik Roshan sported these years ago and clearly knew how to cement a place in the most fashionable stars block.

Airport style as 'Bang Bang' on as ever! Look at the faux black leather jacket with ribbed cuffs complementing his turtle-neck grey sweatshirt and black faded jeans. He wrapped up his look with a baseball cap and sports shoes.

The concept of 'endless warmth' looks better when it comes with a pastel bomber jacket proved the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor. Dressed in white denim pants, a baby blue crew-neck tee, and a satin sea blue bomber jacket with peacock blue ribbed details. There go the white sneakers that nailed his look.

How can we not single out what most of us are drooling over currently? Shackets. It's the chic version of jackets and shirts, that puts together a single outfit. That's easy on the pocket, we say! He brought a natty look with a printed tee that had his picture and that of Tiger Shroff as a part of their movie promotions. This was layered up with a black shirt that bore tiny white polka dots. Black jeans and shoes in shades of brown and black sunnies were undoubtedly phenomenal.

Just a look at his jet-set style and day is done. A sight we need to cope up with winter! He wore a maroon suede jacket, wore a black hoodie jacket and was clubbed with black jeans that bore patch pockets and sports shoes. His black sunnies are an example of classy style, we think.

Jackets that are no longer conventional are something we'll root for. Think pockets that build a utility jacket. This beige number with black buttons and red contrast detail made for a suave look and his blue faded jeans just blended in right with shoes that had colourful details.

Look at him making a case for how to stay uniform with that utility jacket. Let's make it extra winter-y, shall we? The Jodhaa Akbar star opted for a grape-hued crew neck ribbed sweater which he styled with a black zipper jacket and cargo pants. Like how he brought the monotone look to the table and played with black accessories like sunglasses, a baseball cap, and leather lace-up sneakers.

Not all risks taken for the love of a debonair look isn't bad and we think you should swear by this as well. Look at Hrithik's glorious take on a beige jacket that was just wow with the patchwork details scattered on it. He wore this over a crew-neck tee for a laid-back yet easy travel look with blue denim pants and sports shoes. Sunnies are for the win, always!

Happy Birthday, handsome!

Which look is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

