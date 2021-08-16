Man Crush Monday: 7 Times Saif Ali Khan showed up in impeccably stylish kurtas

One needn’t wax poetic about how ages like the finest wine there can be. You’ll see him play daddy cool not just in reel life but also in real life. The dapper-looking father of four has a style that’s worth digging. When he’s not in his all-white kurta and pants bringing the casually cool vibe to street style, you’ll see the Parampara actor dish out ultra-cool lessons in shorts.

The suave Pataudi has a collection of kurtas that’ll make anyone want to take tips for days because that’s probably the easiest to slip into not just on a super balmy day but also when you want to look on fleek with a dash of royalty. As the actor turns 51 today, let’s travel back in time and take lessons on how to perfect the kurta style. Here, Saif is seen in a jacquard weave black full-sleeve kurta which he teamed with immaculate white breathable salwar pants. Switch out your juttis with brown Oxford shoes instead to keep your outfit formal.

Just when we thought we were obsessed with his clothes alone, his man bun got our hearts to skip a beat. Throwback to when little Taimur was busy putting his best looks forward to the paps that followed him everywhere, with blue as the common theme, Saif was spotted in a cornflower blue kurta that entailed a Chinese collar which he clubbed with white chudidar pants. He wrapped his day’s outfit with monk brown-hued shoes and black sunnies.

Be it to the airport or for the Holi celebration, there’s a white outfit that travels with the Jawaani Jaaneman actor. It’s safe to say it’s his go-to and nobody can pull it off with effortless charm like him. Dressed in a monochrome kurta with rolled-up sleeves, pajamas, brown shoes, and black Wayfarer sunglasses rounded off his look. But, there’s something we have our eyes set on, no points for guessing, just look at his beard!

A little change is good, but we’ll take Saif's word for this. You’ll see him emanate a majestic vibe whether on or off-duty. Clad in a space blue full-sleeved kurta and salwar pants, he let his mahogany-coloured sleeveless jacket with white contrast piping own the spotlight at the airport. He put his tip-toe look together with formal shoes.

If kurtas are never on your mind, think again. Saif will make you want to reach out to these breezy fits. Stripes always looked good, but here’s how awesome it can get. He styled his light blue collared kurta with salwar white pants that blended right with his striped top wear. While his shoes and sunnies look classy enough to freeze travellers with their cameras, his beard and hairdo added an element of debonair to his look.

Off to a wedding? What’s better than black to make for a top-notch case? The full-sleeved black kurta with a Chinese collar and a printed detail beside the neckline lent a little party touch to his garb, the Dil Chahta Hai star chose to match chudidar pants, black shoes, and black glasses to wrap his OOTD.

There’s nothing as sophisticated as a Nehru jacket that can talk business or rather outgo formal wear. Saif took it to fly high, that’s how the ever-handsome royal travels around. Looks like Saifeena has picked out ivory as their hue. He layered his jacket over a grape coloured kurta which he partnered with his signature white pants and brown shoes.

Happy Birthday, Saif Ali Khan! Stay fly!

