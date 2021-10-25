Man Crush Monday: 8 Times Ranveer Singh showed he can master ethnic wear like a pro

As the festive season is upon us, we are sure you are looking to amp up your ethnic game. You might be re-wearing or buying new kurtas, pyjamas or sherwanis but if you are stuck on how to style your desi outfits, look no further than our desi celebs. And by celebs, I mean the most dapper of them all, Ranveer Singh, because there's no doubt he can give you some serious style inspiration.

While we know him for his extravagant and OTT fashion choices as we have witnessed over the years when it comes to wearing ethnic clothes, he remains unmatched in this area too. He has made some of the best cases on how to carry your desi game effortlessly showing Indian men always look their best in traditional wear (obviously dialling down the crazy). Scroll below to check out his looks.

How dare anyone say pink isn't the colour for men? Ranveer is very comfortable in his skin as is evident from his sartorial picks. He picked out a baby pink silk kurta styled over cream pants. He twinned it with his lady love Deepika Padukone who was seen wearing a baby pink floral anarkali as they walked hand in hand at the airport. His kurta had an embellished neckline and Mr Singh teaches you how to spruce things up.

Ranveer looked no less regal in this piece by Rohit Bal. For a wedding, he decided to steal the show in this black shibhori sherwani with gold floral patterns. Styled with a pair of black Carrera sunnies and teamed with a pair of black trousers, he decided to go with loafers bearing gold floral motifs.

During the promotions of his film Befikre, Ranveer walked the ramp in an ivory embellished sherwani perfect for weddings. He styled it with cream pants and white sneakers also bearing gold embellishments. Heavy gel-parted hair and an eye-grabbing moustache and beard looked stellar.

The Bajirao Mastani actor walked the ramp for designer Manish Malhotra in a blue sherwani that bore intricate gold embroidery and vintage motifs. Teamed with grey pants and black embellished loafers, he looked no less than a charmer.

For Akash Ambani's wedding, Ranveer dazzled in a sparkly and embellished sherwani by designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. This mirror work creation is a perfect pick if you are looking for some glam. Matching pants and shoes are taking our breaths away.

The Simmba actor was again seen in another creation from the previous designer duo. Ranveer layered a white chikankari jacket over a black kurta and pyjama totally rocking with round-shaped shades.

For Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath's reception, Ranveer took the simple route as she opted for a navy blue bandhgala teamed with a pair of black trousers. His shades also added some fun to the look.

Post his marriage, Ranveer, for his Griha Pravesh ceremony, chose something simple yet so sublime. Ranveer was dressed in an ivory ensemble which he layered over a glossy pink Nehru jacket bearing elephant motifs. Hair gelled sideways and a pair of black mojaris completed his elegant look.

So which look are you crushing on? Tell us in the comments below.

