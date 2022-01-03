Man Crush Monday: 8 Times Shahid Kapoor showed how to be the coolest and trendiest traveller

We're already in January 2022 and to say the holiday season evaporated in a jiffy would be an understatement. What's worse is the feeling of getting back to the daily chaos and knowing that Omicron is the one living the life of its dream. This suggests you can't be a frequent flier but opting for safe and limited travels shouldn't put you on the radar of the virus. At times like these when you need to travel without stressing over what to wear and what may fail a look, here's the guide all you boys can refer to.

This Monday we bring a breakdown of Shahid Kapoor's airport looks. Whether you're all for athleisure wear, casuals, or a little too sporty, you'll have a favourite look to bookmark. No, it's not the code you'd take an hour to crack but way too easy to recreate. That's what travelling in times of Coronavirus should feel like.

If you don't belong to the anti-denim squad, here's what we think looks ah-amazing. Opt for a crew-neck tee that comes with a loose-fit. If you're looking for multiple pockets, utility pants can be your pick, or go for regular pants in an ivory shade. Add a dapper touch with a faded black denim jacket and seal it up with black Balmain shoes. Take your backpack, throw on a silver chain and tinted aviators if you wish to accessorise your look further.

Tee time is always the best. Is it true if you have a regular and no-fun-looking outfit on? Get yourself a grey T-shirt like the Jersey actor. Look at the double-printed patchwork and sweatpants with a dash of tie-dye. He got his black baseball cap, aviators, chain, mask, and sports shoes on.

Shirts speak business. But, make it 'fashun'. For a press meet, Shahid donned a white shirt with a mandarin collar. He styled it by rolling its sleeves up and paired it with grey trousers that cropped at his ankles. Get your sneakers, sunnies, and a black cross-body, you're now all set.

Shahid is a staunch lover of shorts. He gives these approvals time and again, even to get dinner at a restaurant. So, his jet-set style looks no different but that little taste of quirk you see there via colourful printed details? That's something we're here for. His black sweatshirt hoodie and shorts that read 'dope' and 'black' look so comfortable. What are those zipper shoes that look hot? That man bun and see-through glasses, we love in abundance.

Know that cool colours are always in. While you can't experiment much with shades of black and white, give a 'go' signal to colour like green. Light or deep tones, no matter what you choose, you'll look debonair. The Kabir Singh star played a wow proof here in a sage green crew-neck tee, olive green utility pants, and a black sleeveless jacket (when you want to break the rut of too much green). Let your aviators and heeled boots not disappoint you.

Feels like you'll catch a flight once in a blue moon? Don't play boring. Ring in colours into your airport avatar. The Padmaavat star's black hooded jacket had three tones. If black becomes the ruling hue, worry not, the colours won't scoot. Get your utility pants and white kicks on board.

All things merry were apparently rooted in the love of a monochrome outfit. Shahid's zipper jacket and shorts, say it all. Club these with a T-shirt that bears two hues and what are those unconventional shoes? Laces playing jigsaw puzzle with our eyes. Use a baseball cap, mask, aviators, and sunnies as add-on accessories.

Don't want to mess with multiple hues? Start with a co-ordinated set to put together a winning look. The Haider star's sweatsuit from Pasadena Leisure Club gels absolutely neat with colourful shoes and purple-tinted sunnies. Going for a play of colours with accessories won't do any harm to your travel look.



Which look is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Ranveer Singh's promotional fits for 83 makes winter look warmer and dapper with a side of retro fashion