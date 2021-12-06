Man Crush Monday: 8 Times Vicky Kaushal showed how to dish out glorious wedding ready looks

If you're a staunch admirer of wedding-perfect ensembles, we'll take a guess your love affair for these is going at an unbridled pace this nuptial season. Keep them compliments pouring in like a stream whilst you put dashing looks out. As a wedding guest, here's something that stays key, rain or shine, makes people's hearts around you aflutter.

Here's to the men who can't wait to hop into the spirit of ceremonial fun, consider yourself sorted with this inspiration that'll keep your '"what looks best worries at bay". We didn't think twice to comb through this actor's style archives, the groom-to-be, Vicky Kaushal always leaves the netizens in an envious mode with his debonair looks. Here’s the roundup of the times we call all things to love, take your style tips.

With a colour as soothing as the sky blue, you’ll be the best dressed in the room no matter how many times you parade around. Celebrity Fashion Stylist Amandeep Kaur picked out Tisa Studio’s outfit for Vicky. The knee-length kurta with pulled-up sleeves was topped off with a Nehru jacket that bore floral embroidery in white. These were teamed with white churidar and accessories like brown mojari and black sunnies when you add the addition of colours into your OOTD.

What’s a double-tap-worthy look without black? Go party in patialas. Clad so handsome in an Anita Dongre silk set, the knee-length embroidered kurta can be clubbed with matching patiala as Vicky did. Wear sandals that match and flaunt that hottie in you.

Nifty and crisp, that’s the best of two worlds you should swear by. Let’s spell out the cheat code for you. Dress up with a short V-neck blue silk kurta and bundle up your look with a blazer and a dupatta like the Sardar Udham actor. Well, winter weddings can be as cosy as you want them to be. Finish it off with white trousers, brown polished loafers, and sunglasses all of which are perfect for a daytime wedding.

Say adieu to a wedding reception night with a bang! Only a black outfit could show you how to do it effortlessly and remember to save your kurta or sherwani for the daytime rituals. The 33-year-old for a red carpet event wore an Amit Aggarwal outfit which featured a structured jacket given life with hand-embroidered lacework and with metallic detailing. He wore this over a white immaculate shirt and The Tie Hub’s black bow-tie which not only kept things ultra-polished but also cute. Those Oxford shoes looked fleek.

Look like fire floral! Flatter yourself with Arjan Dugal’s Nehru jacket embroidered with delightful flower embroidery that can bring all you need to the table. To look ultra-smart, match it up with Fab India’s silk kurta and white salwar. Get Peshawari sandals and sunglasses to nail a look as fine as Vicky’s. Say check to a Sangeet-worthy look.

If the dress code at the reception calls for a regular red, keep it fierce and fun, your way! That’s the way to suit up, and the Raazi actor knows no dull game. He picked out a customised Shantanu and Nikhil suit designed with a red and black gradient. To put a dapper finish, he also counted on a white shirt, trousers, and a black bow tie. Look at the glossy loafers from Vogan now being an eye-catcher.

A monochrome attire always equals a mind-blowing look. Sherwanis are a staple of the wedding wardrobe even grooms love how much of the swag it carries. You could easily work this into pre-wedding celebrations as well. Like an engagement or sangeet, if you’d wish to be maximalist. Kunal Rawal’s cream sherwani set can be the ultimate pick to make a statement.

Bold and fashionable, keep it lively, and here’s the hero of our hearts being the absolute show-stopper dressed in a Tisa Studio black bandhgala that came with white polka dot prints which were combined with black trousers and maroon pocket square placed to perfection. A pair of luxe mojaris can level up your outfit’s overall look.

Which look has your vote? Let us know in the comments below.

