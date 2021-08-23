Man Crush Monday: Joe Jonas shows us how to pull off striped outfits with a colour play

Stripes have survived in the fashion industry for the longest time. It’s that uber-cool print that ages with you and looks its best at all times. But as years passed by, newer takes on stripes began to unravel and we loved how the concept of hues broke the monotony of white and black. If there's an inspo-expert you can trust, it's Joe Jonas.

The American singer and songwriter will prove there’s no need to beat the blues when it can look so debonair. Perfect for a cocktail party night, Joe styled his V-neck tee with a self striped blazer and pants. He kept it informal by leaving it untucked and black Oxford shoes rounded his lookout.

When you’re bored of monochrome, a dose of colour can save the day for you. Joe donned his multi-coloured shirt with blue pants and his white shoes wrapped his street style.

Never stop swearing by casuals. They’re easy on you and so should give them the chance to rock every look. Joe wore his beige striped pants with a printed tee that read John Lennon. His circular-shaped sunnies and shoes that matched his pants upped the style factor of his day’s look. If you’re soon going brunching, give this a try!

A black jacket never gets old. Isn’t this the truth bomb we all need to know? His black bomber jacket stole the show but his blue and white striped shirt stole the glam too. His circular rimmed sunglasses and blue shoes added more sunshine to his handsome look.

Here’s a tip on how to say bye to the night chills. Throw a comfy sweater over a satin black shirt and contrasting blue pants with black panels and wear your converse shoes. Need accessories that scream chic? Grab sunnies and a pearl necklace.

Which is your favourite look? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Karan Boolani in Kunal Rawal’s wedding bandhgala had a customised detail that has us swooning; Deets Inside