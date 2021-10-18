Man Crush Monday: Justin Bieber proves tie dye outfits are a thing of today and forever

The cachet of tie-dye print cannot be simply forgotten about. Quick to make a mark on your heart and then your wardrobe, from summer to fall, this trend won't let you think anything past its zingy glamour. Since it feels like a rut, boastful of zero complaints, we've lately been crushing on Justin Bieber's tie-dye outfits from shorts to hoodies.

A celeb known for his flamboyant street style and his remarkable songs has many a time given some great inspiration to look at for men who’d love to have fun with clothes. Here’s how you can hop on the craze if you have been reaching out for cozy clothes lately. Seen with his wife, Hailey, the Intentions singer was seen in a tie-dye hoodie with pockets by Rhude. We’ve loved the colour play of pink and green that was coupled with some jazz. Justin teamed it with loose-fitted black shorts and Nike shoes. Ready to go pink?

Any effortless style is considered a mainstay when you have very little time in hand to dress up. A t-shirt and shorts are always better together. Showing how simple and fuss-free a look can be, the Stay singer picked out a crew neck tee which he wore with tie-dye shorts and grey shoes. Not all morning walks and grocery runs need an extra entry to be made.

If pants no longer have your attention, add another sweat shorts to your closet like Justin. He took it to a car racing event as well, how easy-going can life get? For the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco held in Monte Carlo, he was seen in his most comfortable element, grey shorts with frayed hems, a multi-coloured Pearl Jam printed tie-dye tee which he wore over a white tee. The coolness began to soar when he finished off his look with sunglasses and Adidas NMD triple white and grey sneakers.

Need more sporty and dapper outfits to dominate your closet? Vibe along with hues and team it with pants of your choice. Be it funky or subtle, make sure to make a winning look. A master of tie-dye fashion, the Stuck With U singer opted for a blend of the cute and hot combo of red and pink that appeared through Fairfax’s oversized hoodie. Justin rounded out OOTD with shoes and beige trousers that came with black dye prints which also had pintuck details.

Shorts not only check the box of being a cool-guy staple outfit but also keep you comfortable to help you stroll around. And, who better than Justin to prove it to be right? He complimented his Drew House hoodie with grey basketball shorts that had black and white contrast details. He sealed his look out with a baseball cap and blue and white Nike shoes and an orange luggage bag. Have you set gym outfit goals, yet?

Which outfit is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

