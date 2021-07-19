Man Crush Monday: Kartik Aaryan is a gifted soul when it comes to layering his tees with the right jackets

Think comfort, think t-shirts. Tees are often famous for they emit a relaxed vibe making you want to stay in them from AM to PM. While blazers and pantsuits are inclined towards a formal look, casual tees won’t prove you as under-dressed even if you had to carry them to the office. The versatility of these casual fit beats every other outfit and when you throw these beneath a jacket or a shirt, it is a style that’ll never grow old.

Can you think of an actor who’s made his style all about tees and layering on most days? The Love Aaj Kal actor, Kartik Aaryan is never the one to make iffy choices and he sure inspires us to pick out our old t-shirts and give them a new life so our days are about nothing over-the-top, just us and our tees having a great time.

Need some help to avoid the clash of prints? Chalk it up easily with a printed tee that entails purple typography and pick out a jacket that bears the colours of the t-shirt. Leave it untucked for a casual look and complement the overall fit with your favourite trousers and suede chukka shoes.

Celebrate the omnipresence of black outfits and embrace them from head to toe. To keep your day’s look casual yet debonair, follow the Luka Chuppi hero’s route. He clubbed his black graphic tee that consisted of typographic elements in white with a pair of jeans and a corduroy jacket. Throw a pop of colour by making the right choice with your kicks.

Whites are basic but what’s cooler? A print on it and a zipper jacket, of course! Kartik wore a Paul Smith printed tee that featured a three-hued sun with sunglasses on, similar to the actor who had his black shades on. The Corneliani collared jacket, Diesel pants, and sneakers from Jimmy Choo when combined made a dapper statement.

When life gives you a colour to brighten up your day, wait no more for an extra chance. Switch it up with a satin jacket that spells love with a heart-shaped graphic pattern scattered all over on the jacket. Kartik left his Facetasm dual-toned collared jacket unbuttoned and sealed his outfit with denim pants.

Do you need a jacket that looks on-point when thrown over your t-shirt? The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star donned a black Rhude eagle sky printed tee and teamed it with a Vintage brown suede jacket. The jacket’s hue seamlessly twinned with the eagle’s colour. Blue pants and black shoes wrapped the look for him.

