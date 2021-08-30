Man Crush Monday: Ranbir Kapoor's airport style is the ideal passport you need to look super suave

The mere thought of flying invokes a visceral thought that prompts you to think of all that will fit the category of ideal outfits. Whether you board at AM or PM, you'll find comfort in joggers, jeans and accessories that can complete your look. No matter what season is upon us, gear up to travel looking your dapper best like .

The Barfi actor has reserved a permanent spot for baseball caps from street to airport-style most preferably in shades of black. While he often chooses the casual circuit, we like how colours are brought in with time. Here’s something both men and women could use to keep their travel game at the top with fashion-forward tips. First up, Ranbir brought a little geeky appeal with his accessory also known as transparent glasses that came with black frames as he ditched the regular sunnies. He layered his olive green jacket over a grey t-shirt and teamed it with blue denim pants. The untucked look of his tee coupled with the rolled-up sleeves made for a more chilled-out finish. His suede brown shoes and a black watch rounded his lookout.

Velvet fabric is always a champion no matter what category it falls under. Pants, coats, or anything, they’re everything luxe and chic. The maroon jacket came with gold zipper details and shoulder pads. Ranbir wrapped his look with a tee, jeans and contrasting yellow-hued shoes that seem to agree with his sunglasses.

The Sanju star took a white and black combo to jet set with. Often seen as zero-fail colours, he dished out a cool case with a white crew-neck tee that was left loose to be layered up with a black glossy jacket and clubbed with distressed jeans. His outfit was sealed with white shoes, a cap that brought the green hue along and black sunglasses.

Go on denim high with patchwork because who wouldn’t crush hard on an outfit so very up to the minute? The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani picked out a cardigan made with a patchwork of shirts and ripped jeans made for a not-so-regular style. The right shoes and a NY Yankees black cap tied up his airport look.

A denim jacket adds an element of finished feel to any outfit and that’s something you need from time and again. Who likes a look that doesn’t make a pleasing cut? Ranbir’s camouflage pants and printed tee counted on a jacket that had the look of a hoodie with that little grey detail. Circular sunnies and grey shoes elevated things for the Wake Up Sid actor.

Is there anything that’s as endlessly wearable as an all-black outfit? Keeping it sporty and spiffy, he wore a black pullover and matching pants. His shoes, sunglasses and cap made for a modish and easy-to-emulate look.

Which look did you like the best? Let us know in the comments below.

