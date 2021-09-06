Man Crush Monday: Shahid Kapoor’s casual outfits will show you how to say bye to anything less stylish
Keeping up with casuals as your favourite pick is probably the easiest whether you’re off to hit the airport or head out for lunch. If you’re closest is due for more add-ons belonging to the same category, let your options remain open to all hues and prints. Here's us calling men who'd love to go casual while ensuring it follows the dapper route.
We’d by default turn to the Kabir Singh actor to be our daily style hero who knows the ins and outs of casuals. Take a scroll through his outfits and tell us you won’t bookmark these, we’ll wait. When your shirt’s print game is too strong, it deserves to be shown off for good. Shahid Kapoor chose to layer the multi-coloured printed shirt over a black and white printed tee which was left untucked. He paired it perfectly with black denim joggers and shoes. Bonus tip: Wear a pair of transparent glasses and go meet your friends looking as suave as a star!
Anything yellow is always worth a snag. So bright, so fun, and aims to make any ensemble look not-so-average. Dressed in a boxy fit kurta that came with white details that were highlighted via the pocket, front zip, and the mini cuffs. The Udta Punjab star clubbed it with black loose-fit trousers, Balenciaga Triple S sneakers and black sunnies.
Can you say, “style on fleek” without shorts owning a spot in it? Shahid took his Givenchy black shorts that cost a bomb. With his crew neck tee, jacket, circular-shaped sunglasses, and sneakers, his monochrome look was rounded out.
An all-black look never goes south. Here’s Shahid showing us why! He wore a black jacket with neon green and white zipper detail, the finishing element was added by chinos and suede mojari shoes.
How often do you keep a check on wardrobe must-haves? Here’s one if you do not have a blue checkered shirt. The Jab We Met star brought some colour to the white monochrome look with a shirt that bore black graphic prints and was styled with its sleeves rolled up right. He accessorised his OOTD with black sunglasses, a watch, and a chain. How cool are those multi-coloured sneakers?
Is your closet bound to be blessed with more black outfits? Let this pave the way for you. Shahid partnered his black collared kurta that entailed shark prints in white. He put his look together with ripped jeans, sunnies and ankle-length black shoes.
Which outfit is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.
