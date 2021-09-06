Man Crush Monday: Shahid Kapoor’s casual outfits will show you how to say bye to anything less stylish

Keeping up with casuals as your favourite pick is probably the easiest whether you’re off to hit the airport or head out for lunch. If you’re closest is due for more add-ons belonging to the same category, let your options remain open to all hues and prints. Here's us calling men who'd love to go casual while ensuring it follows the dapper route.

We’d by default turn to the Kabir Singh actor to be our daily style hero who knows the ins and outs of casuals. Take a scroll through his outfits and tell us you won’t bookmark these, we’ll wait. When your shirt’s print game is too strong, it deserves to be shown off for good. chose to layer the multi-coloured printed shirt over a black and white printed tee which was left untucked. He paired it perfectly with black denim joggers and shoes. Bonus tip: Wear a pair of transparent glasses and go meet your friends looking as suave as a star!