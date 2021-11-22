Man Crush Monday: Siddhant Chaturvedi's Bunty Aur Babli 2 promotional wardrobe is what every COOL guy needs

It would be a straight-up lie to claim that Siddhant Chaturvedi doesn't leave us heart-eyed over his style. It can offer up major help at all times whether you're going all monotone or can't wait to nab some prints, it remains covetable for life and makes you slip into the coolest zone you'll ever know of. Ah, days are getting chiller and the Bunty Aur Babli 2 star is getting hotter by the day with the said movie promotions.

So, here's what Celebrity Stylist, Chandani, and the 28-year-old dapper dude are up to lately. No matter what the season’s wardrobe may yearn for, a pantsuit stays a classic. Look at those pockets that often come with cargo pants, too cool, isn’t it? Especially like the very pleasing monochrome set from NM Design Studio. His first look from the lot was truly a top-notch one with Selected India’s crew-neck green from the army of the green itself, Skechers lace-up shoes, and black sunnies.

Could you define winter without a shacket? You’ll be able to do it right with this reference. Siddhant dressed up with all of his suaveness in Kanika Goyal Label’s pastel cyan green denim combo that featured a warm shacket that had metal snap buttons and a pink graphic-printed patch placed on the front pocket. This partially chest-baring outfit was teamed with straight-fit pants from the same brand. Red Jimmy Choo shoes, a neck chain, and tinted sunnies came along to break the colour rut.

Colours aren’t a thing of summer alone. Live it to the fullest with a shot of hues just like Siddhant did with the multi-coloured good luck set from Norblack Norwhite. These Rs.18,596.08 hand-painted shirt and joggers were clubbed with Skechers yellow kicks and a colourful neck chain.

Nothing spelled Diwali better than the actor being all handsome in Shantanu & Nikhil embroidered asymmetrical kurta that had full sleeves. Simple and ever-best black denim pants kept it full-on desi. Brown Oxford shoes from Pelle Santino put the concluding touches to this festive look.

There are never enough brown outfits, at least, not when something as great as these hit up your screen. Couldn’t agree more with us? The suede suit set from Paul Smith looked can keep you fit in not just your work wardrobe but also the casual one when complemented perfectly with a Zara turtle-neck tee and Pelle Santino suede shoes.

Want to be signed out of street style that’s all about shirts and shorts? This can solve your woes. Siddhant was seen in a SIX5SIX trucker jacket that looks fun and everything epic. This Rs. 4,999 digitally-printed cotton twill number boasts of colours and helped to finish off his look with a tee, Zara’s jogger pants, and white sneakers.

A hoodie that’s not just gram-worthy but also the one that serves thanks from you. The Ballia-born star donned a black graphic printed hoodie from Huemn which he wore with white loose-fitted pants that bore dual pockets. Tinted sunnies and Escaro Royalé’s red shoes looked super spectacular.

White never looked this awesome before. Do you second that? The Massimo Dutti jacket was put together with white utility pants from Rising Among. Looks absolutely show-stopping, right?

Need more reasons as to why we can't stop ourselves from crushing big on him? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ Paul Rudd swears by this genius of a skincare product