Man Crush Monday: Sunny Kaushal loves a good print play and here's how to feed this into your style

This season calls for an obvious inclusion of cozy-weather formula in your style game but certain things needn't be unchanged. Translating the good news, let your liking for tees, jeans, or anything comfortable stay. With each passing day, aim to step up your preferences with some quirk. Opt for prints to keep the cool on, like Sunny Kaushal.

The Shiddat actor is on a style roll driving us craze with one outfit at a time. While lessons galore every day, we can’t help but agree to level up our wardrobe with a fresh take which is so very cool. He’s been having a great time with prints lately from tees to shirts, they’re every bit perfect and fun. Take a look and style yours with that much ease. Amandeep Kaur has been styling up the star with all of the toasty looks that’s visible to us all. A few days ago, for the screening of his recent movie, she picked out a Sahil Aneja black shirt that bore the print of a blue ape. The tucked-in number was paired with Cuin’s black trousers which were accentuated with a watch, sunnies, and immaculately polished Oxford shoes. Dapper who? Sunny boy, without a second guess.

Here’s a 101 tip on how to chill in shackets. Clad in a cream H&M corduroy shacket which he layered over a white tee from Origin that bore a funky graphic print. His OOTD was everything nifty with Zara’s Khaki-hued trousers and white sneakers. Sunny’s look was accessorised with circular-shaped sunglasses and a watch. Lunch date? Check. Coffee catch-up? Check. Dinner? Check. Everywhere? Double-check.

Do you wish to make your day brighter, classier, and everything wholesome? Let your style do the part of granting your wishes with an outfit so on point. Sunny dressed up in a Koytoy by Kyhaan’s Harappa printed shirt which was kept partially unbuttoned to reveal the hue of this crew-neck white tee. The star looked debonair as the printed shirt’s pulled-up sleeves sat neatly which was further teamed with pants from Zara and white shoes. To sign off his look, yellow sunnies, neck chains, and a watch became the chosen ones.

Is there a day you haven’t heard or seen a tie-dye outfit? It’s the talk of the fashion world which is in crazy demand. Following suit was Sunny who’s seen in a yellow and blue shacket which was topped off over a white t-shirt that bore a graphic and typography of snoopy sipping on a drink which had “Time to be refreshed” printed on it. His whiter than white pants agreed with his tee and yellow shoes didn’t disappoint his warm top wear. The starlet doesn’t seem to pass a day without a good throw of accessories in his style.

Blue-on-blue look but with a dash of pink? A strong choice of colours and patterns, if this doesn’t please you we don’t know what will ever do the cut. Sunny looked so trim in navy blue Rare Rabbit’s allium printed shirt which he partnered with cobalt blue cargo pants and a pop of colour which the textured jacket lent. Brown lace-up shoes and sunnies put the edge on his look.

Who doesn’t love a statement-making look? Let’s say in an instant? Sunny donned a skull-printed tee from Labartry which not only oozed a very fashionable vibe but when coupled with double jackets one black and the other orange, his checkered jeans from Jack & Jones amplified the power of his look with colourful sneakers and sunglasses. A super dashing look, indeed!

