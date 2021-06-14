Man Crush Monday: Three cheers to the king of layering up featuring heart stealer Ayushmann Khurrana

Welcome to the crash course on everything fun and natty featuring Ayushmann Khurrana.

Does the concept of layering seem easy to pull off? It sure is if you’re to go by the regular way of wearing it over a pair of denim and leaving it right there. But, when done in a manner that’s à la mode, you’re going to set major fashion goals for the ones around you. As we sift through another season, let’s embrace layering up with all sorts of jackets by giving it a spin that’s peppered with eccentricity. Don’t we love a human who has mastered this so well? Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana knows the art too well. Give him a bomber jacket and try to not lose yourself as you gaze at him.

With an uber-chic sartorial sense of a kind, the Andhadhun actor is never the one to go by the rules but rather the one to play it up every single time with prints, patterns, and colours. And, full marks for all the pink outfits he donned and made us fall instantly in love with him. Here are the five references: Fashion stylist, Isha Bhansali worked magic and made us want to snap up Ayushmann’s jackets. Take a look!

We're digging the neon vibes. Love here lies in all the details such as neon green utility jacket, printed t-shirt, fabric belt, denim, sneakers and sunnies.

Take a tip or two on how to shine like a star. The Dum Laga Ke Haisha hero wore a white shirt with a Chinese collar and paired it with trousers. The shirt was layered with a striped patterned blazer and a hooded fleece jacket. To seal the look, he wore studded brogues from Christian Louboutin.

Myriad colours and double jackets are the coolest ever and here’s how to turn on the dapper mode. Ayushmann opted for a simple hooded pullover and topped it off with a patchwork puffer jacket by Shivan and Narresh. The overall look was done with track pants and Balenciaga sneakers.

The word boring doesn’t exist in the Badhaai Ho actor’s closet. The oversized full-sleeved shirt and worn-out detailed printed jacket looked perfect when clubbed with latex joggers and holographic shoes.

An all-white outfit has always made it to the soigné list. Throwback to the day when the Bareilly Ki Barfi star stepped out for an award ceremony dressed in Gaurav Gupta’s white space-age cape suit. The 4-piece set bore a long trench coat detailed with wrap vests and a high neck shirt.

Which is your favourite look? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Disha Patani: 5 Times Bollywood divas gave us GLAM goals in sheer gowns

Credits :INSTAGRAM

Share your comment ×