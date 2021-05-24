Mancrush Monday: Kartik Aaryan loves jackets: 5 Times he showed us how to layer outfits like a pro

The heartbreaker, Kartik Aaryan who has a tonne of films in his kitty is one of the hottest and most-wanted men in Bollywood!

When it comes to men's fashion, a lot of them have upped their game over the years. Gone are the days when men would step out in just a pair of pants and a formal shirt or a tee. Today, it is all about brands, accessories and layering.

If there is one actor who has mastered the art of layering, it is Kartik Aaryan. The actor is seldom spotted without a jacket of some kind which makes us believe that it is his favourite piece to wear!

Keeping it basic, Kartik Aaryan makes sure he has a denim jacket in his closet to style over his casual tee and hop on to the trend that never goes out of style! A pair of chunky white sneakers ensured he looked trendy!

Every guy loves his hoodies and Kartik Aaryan is no different. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor also loves to feel snug and cosy in them. Also updated on what's trending, the actor picked out a grey and black tie-dye zip-up hoodie to wear over a black tee and pants, making for a casual look.

Giving his outfit a pop of colour, the actor looked handsome as ever in a bright red jacket he wore over a simple white tee and blue jeans. Sunglasses and white sneakers completed his cool look.

No man's wardrobe is complete without the staple leather jacket and the actor knows this. He threw on a sturdy leather jacket over his simple black tee and cargo pants making for a badass biker boy look we're digging!

A real man isn't afraid to wear pink! The Pyaar Ka Punchnama star picked out a pastel pink zip-up hoodie to wear to the airport and give his all-black look some much-needed colour. The pink made him look effortlessly stylish and we love how he paired this with clean white sneakers.

Which of Kartik Aaryan's jackets is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

