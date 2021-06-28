Mancrush Monday: Ranveer Singh in pink has us wishing for more daily doses of fashionable treats

Keep your style as adventurous as Ranveer’s sartorial sense. Get prepped to head towards the noteworthy and unconventional side with lots of pink in your closet.

Pinks have always made for a pretty-looking number. With the ever-evolving fashion world, the hue has slowly trickled its way to make a celebratory entry in men’s collections. It is no scary business rather a bold move and makes for a suave look. Is it difficult to believe us? Take a look at the Band Baaja Baaraat actor, ’s Instagram. Going to an evening party? There’s a pick for you in all shades of pink. Stepping into your office after almost two years? You have a smart choice that’s ready to be emulated. Can you think of a star who can be everything comfortable in his style and walk like he owns everything he steps on? That’s Ranveer for you in a nutshell.

To him, fashion is about putting forth far-out statements rather than just going by the norms. He’s no doubt an advocate whose on-screen and off-duty styles are all about embracing the quirky-ness and donning all colours in one fell swoop. The love for pink in his wardrobe is undeniable and how about you lay your trust in this shade? Keep scrolling!

Utility jacket and a bucket hat? How about a colour play to make it perfect? Ranveer donned a blue tee and twinned it with a bucket hat. He chose a pink jacket, pants, shoes, and aviators to seize the day.

Always at the top of the fashion charts for styling suits like nobody else. Besuited in a hot pink blazer set that featured black piping on the lapel with a polka dot tie and pocket square. He added extra charm to the look with Oxford black shoes and square glasses.

A retro run! The worth-it kind, trust Ranveer to show you how! With the Sabyasachi and Christian Louboutin collaboration in place, he paired a polka dot full-sleeve shirt that bore a low neck and necktie with high-waist glossy striped pants coloured in magenta, green, yellow, and white. With a pair of pastel pink loafers, polka dot cap, and geometrical-shaped sunglasses, he made us travel back in time.

Plaid, please! The Bajirao Mastani actor rocked the not-so-formal look in a crepe pink and sky blue three-piece set. He teamed it up with a white shirt, shoes, and circular sunnies.

Something to pick up from the girl's clothing section? Making a case for gender-fluid fashion and how! The Befikre star went big with the sequinned factor as he wore a blush pink bomber jacket from Manish Arora. It was designed with zig-zag patterns in three shades- black, brown, and silver. He paired it up with a white tee, denim, aviators, and silver sneakers. Colour-blocking? Make it best with a touch of retro. Dressed in a taffy pink suit and red polka dot shirt, The Gunday actor smiled on looking his best as always. He can't do without eyeglasses and we have ample proof now? Don't we? To make it look geeky, he sported red shoes and square glasses.

Credits :INSTAGRAM PINKVILLA

