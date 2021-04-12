Mancrush Monday: Siddhant Chaturvedi's style is PERFECT to take to the Gullys and red carpets

This week, we're delving into the style of Gully Boy Siddhant Chaturvedi. Here's a close-up look at the actor's personal style which is the perfect mix between casual and formal.

Siddhant Chaturvedi struck a chord with his debut Gully Boy, where he starred opposite . He even took home multiple awards for his first big on-screen performance and won hearts worldwide for it. Since then, the actor has garnered a huge fan following. The actor also often takes to his Instagram to update his fans and followers about his life and activities. With two huge films in his kitty, Siddhant's style too has been praised for the actor manages to strike a perfect balance between casual and formal when needed. Take notes!

When he doesn't need to dress up for events, the act keeps his style casual. Nothing does it better than a simple classic white tee and blue jeans combination. To further upgrade this look, the Bunty Aur Babli 2 star threw on a colourful bomber jacket and chunky sneakers.

Putting forth a street gangster-like look, Chaturvedi rocked a head-to-toe black look with a simple black tee and jeans. A faux fur jacket and two gold chains along with tinted glasses gave him street cred for his accessories. MC Sher in the house!

When he isn't busy shooting, the actor loves to head out on short vacations and chill on the beach. A printed boho shirt styled with white rolled-up pants makes for the perfect holiday look.

If the actor has to, he also cleans up well. For a red carpet event, Siddhant Chaturvedi looked dapper but just added a black blazer to his simple look. A pair of formal pants, a black tee topped off with a blazer and dress shoes made all his crushes drool! The actor also mastered the art of accessorising. He added to this a simple gold necklace that made quite a statement!

Tone on tone dressing is not a trend that just girls love. The actor also aced the look by experimenting with a lavender outfit. A simple lavender tee styled with matching pants that were cropped at his ankles had all the fashionistas raving at how effortlessly stylish he looked. White slide on shoes and tinted sunnies completed his look.

The man of many expressions can also look like he means business when he needs to. We love this formal look that he sported with black trousers, a peacock green waistcoat and a matching blazer. Gelled back hair and his go-to tinted glasses were all he needed to master this look.

