Mancrush Monday: Varun Dhawan PROVES he can carry off everything from bandhgalas to muscle tees with ease

This Monday, we delve into the Hero No. 1 of Bollywood and decode his fabulous style game.

One of the leading actors in Bollywood, has always managed to put his most stylish foot forward. Whether it is on screen in glamorous roles or off it when he's dressed down, VD uses not just his charm but also his sense of style to make himself even more appealing. From Hero No. 1 to Coolie No. 1, here are some style tips the actor swears by to look dapper at all times.

One thing no man can go wrong with is a well-tailored suit. VD is aware of this and picked a fitted ink blue number to wear while promoting a film. We love how the actor added a touch of quirk to the outfit with a bright yellow tie with abstract prints on it.

The Street Dancer 3D actor let go of his dapper persona by keeping it casual with a simple blue tee and checkered pants. A blue bomber jacket completed his cool blue look and we love how he added a touch of grunge to this with black high-top sneakers.

While promoting his film, he brought forth his on-screen persona by dressing the part. A black muscle tee with silver joggers and a black metallic bomber jacket made for the perfect dance look. A silver necklace and black sunglasses made for the perfect accessories to this.

Most men aren't too comfortable or open to the idea of experimenting or mixing trends. Varun Dhawan has time and again proved that experimenting has always been in his favour. The actor sported a simple white tee over a pair of distressed denim shorts and topped it off with a leather jacket! A pair of black high top sneakers completed this quirky look.

Giving us major desi vibes, the actor proved that he can also do no wrong when it comes to ethnic wear. We love how he styled this simple yellow silk shirt over brown pants and layered it with a mustard yellow bandhgala. Take notes from the actor and add a simple yet sleek pair of sunnies to complete this simple yet stylish look.

