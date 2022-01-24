Manfred Thierry Mugler, legendary French fashion designer passes away at 73

Known for his creations which were risque, bold and exuded power, French fashion designer, Manfred Thierry Mugler is no more. The designer's agent stated that he died at the age of 73, due to natural causes.

Despite having stepped away from the limelight back in 2002, he was a renowned figure in the industry who created one too many show-stopping looks for Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, Megan Fox and Cardi B, to name a few.

Before debuting as a designer, Mugler worked as a photographer with other designers in Paris. Known to be a loner, the designer was known for his sharp cuts in outfits. He founded a label, Cafe de Paris, a year before giving his label his own name. The designer also published a photography book titled, Thierry Mugler: Photographer, which showcased all of his works.

Kim Kardashian in Mugler

Megan Fox in Mugler

Before his passing, the designer was meant to announce new collaborations this year. His brand's current creative director, Casey Cadwallader who studied and learned under the ace designer, remembered him in her Instagram post which read, "I am so honored to have known you and to work within your beautiful world. You changed our perception of beauty, of confidence, of representation and self empowerment. Your legacy is something I carry with me in everything I do. "

The late designer's personal instagram handle shared the sad news with no picture, to mourn his loss.

The fashion industry has truly lost a legend.

