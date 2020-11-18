Manish Arora, the Indian Fashion Designer who went International now has a ‘messy downfall’

Once known the ‘John Galliano’ of India, Manish Arora is facing a major downfall with failed lawsuits and a list full of debts. Find out more

For all the kids who’ve grown up in the 2000s know how big of a name ‘Manish Arora’ was. The fashion designer who started out in 2001 was known for for his eclectic style and a bright colour palette. He put India on the international fashion scene with his take on western clothing. 2005 was the year for him when he showcased in London for the first time and ever since, he’s found a way to make the most his presence internationally. In 2011 he changed the fate for Indian fashion designers as he turned into a creative director for Paco Rabanne. During this time, he moved to Paris in a high-end apartment but only served for two seasons and then shifted focus on his personal label.

Arora was later found expanding his business to home wear, eyewear and even cosmetics. Over the years, he’s also worked and collaborated with major companies like Nespresso, Swarovski, Swatch and Reebok which honestly were a first for an Indian brand.

However, according to a detailed piece in the New York Times, it looks like these were all high-paid attempts to save a company full of debts, chaos and bad financial decisions. As per a few interviews taken by the publication, the Karigars and ex-employees at Manish Arora opened up about how they begged the company to clear out the unpaid dues. Adding to it, they also mentioned that they were not paid the overtime hours and how the company relied on unpaid interns later.

While talking about this, they also mentioned how Arora spent quite a lot of time on international trips and slogged his karigars aka artisans to make his personal costumes for a famous music festival, The Burning Man, all while in debt. Even modelling agencies and vendors came forward and agreed to the fact that Manish ‘owed them a lot of money.’

Now, from what it looks like, Manish Arora has last opened a restaurant in Paris (September 2020) that serves Indian food while the company still owes money to the employees and as of 2018, has stopped giving Provident Funds. His older designs are now available at discounted rates while he hasn’t presented a collection since Spring 2020. His store in Paris is now shut and his website in under a maintenance.

