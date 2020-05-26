Manish Malhotra and Sabyasachi open their stores in Delhi amidst lockdown due to Covid 19

In the fourth phase of the lockdown, both the designers took to their social media to announce they were resuming operations in the capital city.

India is currently in its fourth lockdown. While the situation is bad and the number of cases are on a constant rise, people are learning to adapt to the new norms. Social distancing, sanitising, no social gatherings, have become a way of life today. India is also gradually lifting its restrictions with air transport and inter-state transport commencing.

That being said, a number of industries have been hit due to the lockdown and the other unforeseen circumstances. Everything from shops, godowns, manufacturing units, businesses, etc. have all been hit due to the pandemic. One of the industries that has faced the biggest impact, is the fashion industry. Fashion weeks, high-profile events, retail stores, etc. have all been shut down with every business undertaking huge losses. In an attempt to adjust to the 'new normal', two of India's most reputed designers, Manish Malhotra and Sabyasachi Mukherjee, have announced that they will be resuming operations at their Delhi stores, and Malhotra will open up his Hyderabad store as well!

After remaining shut for 70 days, Malhotra announced that his Delhi and Hyderabad stores would be resuming operations, with caution, of course. "Following all the safety measures, we are opening our Delhi and Hyderabad flagship stores," the designer said and also went on to reveal that his team was equally enthusiastic to get back to work!

Sabyasachi Mukherjee too, took to his Instagram to share the news of the opening of his Delhi store and added that consultations would only be through phone and Whatsapp video while the order pickups would remain contactless.

What are your thoughts on the designers resuming operations and trying to get the fashion industry back on its feet, in order to recover from the pandemic? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :getty images

