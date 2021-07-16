Manish Malhotra to DIRECT his first film in association with Dharma Productions; Details inside

The designer's directorial debut is set to be a period musical drama and is all set to go on floors soon! Read on for more information.

Manish Malhotra is today one of India's leading designers with a massive celebrity clientele. Apart from being a designer, the fashion maestro has always wanted to put on the hat of a director. Making his dream come true, Manish Malhotra is all set to turn director!

A source revealed to us that the ace designer will be making his directorial debut in association with Dharma Productions! A source close to the designer told us, "It is a period musical drama. The screenplay is all ready and the film is going to be magnanimous." While the source didn't reveal when the film they did tell us that the film is completely ideated by Malhotra. "He (Manish) is the writer, doing the screenplay and is directing it," adds the source.

The fashion designer's film is set to be during the partition era and considering how close the designer is with the A-listers from the industry, we are sure the star cast is going to include some of the best actors and actresses!

Viewers can also expect the costumes of the film to be ultra-glamorous. Manish Malhotra is known for his traditional creations that are intricate and opulent in every sense so it only makes sense that the designer who has styled and designed for films including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Student of the Year and Kalank to name a few, would pick only the best outfits for his directorial debut!

With a flair for drama, we are sure the designer's directorial debut is going to be all things glam!

