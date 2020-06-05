Marc Jacobs is unfazed by his stores being looted during BLM protests, says 'A life cannot be replaced'

Amidst the protests that are taking place in the United States for George Floyd's death, luxury retailers were looted. Marc Jacobs shared his thoughts on his Instagram.

The protess in the United States over George Floyd's death has sirred things up leading to a revolution almost! During the protest, a number of luxury and high-end retailers were looted and vandalised including Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Nike, Apple, Marc Jacobs and more. Videos and photos of the looting and vandalising went viral on social media and showed the glass doors shattered and the store empty with absolutely no merchandise. "F*** capitalism" was scribbled on the window of the store and a large placcard with the store's name on it showed the designer's name and logo crossed out.

Instead, written above and below Marc Jacobs' name, were the names George Floyd and Sandra Bland, two black Americans. Floyd's death sparked he nation-wide protests taking place currently while Bland was a woman found dead in a prison in Texas in 2015.

Jacobs, who appeared unfazed by the condition of his store, took to his Instagram to share the picture of it with a caption that read, "A life cannot be replaced. Black Lives Matter".

Jacobs' response to the destruction caused by looters received praise from his fans and followers on Social Media for his message was in support of the movement and he was empathising with the protesters.

Marc Jacobs was also compared to his contemporary, Virgil Abloh, CEO of Off White, who faced criticism for donating 50 USD to bail out the protesters.

What are your thoughts on Marc Jacobs' message? Comment below and let us know.

