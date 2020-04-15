Masaba Gupta does her bit to help fight against Coronavirus; Makes non surgical masks to donate

After designer Anita Dongre announced she would be making masks, Masaba was quick to follow suit.

The entire world is going through a crisis. Coronavirus has put the world on halt with almost every country issuing a lockdown to keep themselves safe. Operations in all the industries have come to a halt as the number of cases and deaths is on a constant rise.

To help fight against it, Governments have declared it compulsary to wear face masks while heading out. This caused a huge surge in need for supplies like face masks. To help deliver as many as possible, industries have joined together to help fight against the virus with designer Masaba Gupta being the latest.

Yesterday, the designer took to her Instagram page to announce that while stores and factories had been shut, she has started the production of non-surgical masks at one of her production facilities. The masks that are being made from the material used for her garments and are reusable. "The team is small - with 3 workers who live at this same facility in quarantine and we are making sure the workers are being paid and taken care of," she wrote.

The designer broke this news soon after ace designer Anita Dongre also revealed that her production units too were being used to create masks. Indian designers seem to be following suit as multiple luxury labels have also announced that they are contributing and trying to do their bit to help fight against the spread of the deadly disease.

What are your thoughts on designers making face masks? Let us know in the comment section below.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×