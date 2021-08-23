Masaba Gupta to Shyamal & Bhumika: Indian designers pledge to be leather free making vegan leather popular

Fashion is one of the most polluting industries in the world. While it tops this chart, fashion houses and designers across the world are making a conscious effort to find ways to avoid waste and pollution. While sustainable ways have been adopted, it is also important to find cruelty free ways to make a change. Using leather means promoting animal cruelty and this is one such issue that needs to be tackled with when talking about sustainability as a whole.

Right before the World Fashion Day, 32 Indian designers took a pledge to go leather free as they went on to stop the use of the material. The list bears names like Masaba Gupta, Gaurav Gupta, Shyamal & Bhumika, Ranna Gill, JADE by Monica & Karishma, Rocky Star, Atsu Sekhose, pero by Aneeth Arora and many more. In a research by PETA India, they found out that leather is the most polluting material in the fashion industry making it crucial for Indian designers to take this step.

In conclusion to this, PETA India also found out that vegan leather can be extremely helpful in making fashionable apparel. This new-age leather can be made out of tomato compost, mangoes, grapes, coconuts, corks and other materials like discarded temple flowers. This not only saves animals but also reduces the toxic emissions and waste that slaughterhouses create.

