Masaba Gupta's House of Masaba to expand with launch of cosmetics, athleisure & more in partnership with ABFRL

Masaba Gupta is today one of the leading designers in India. Her brand, House of Masaba was launched over 12 years ago and she has been catering to newer generations with her statement prints. The designer also forayed into makeup with a collaboration with a top makeup brand in India. She has also dabbled with acting with her show Masaba Masaba which has been renewed for a second season and is set to hit Netflix.

In yet another step forward, the designer has partnered with The Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL) to take over the lifestyle space as well. The designer's creations fall under the affordable luxury category and the designer is set to launch cosmetics, personal care items, athleisure and home decor to her label. The press release states that ABFRL has a majority stake in the upcoming entities and targets to achieve around Rs. 500 Cr. over the next 5 years.

Masaba Gupta in the release stated, "The House of Masaba has already established a strong foothold among the youth with a robust digital-first strategy and the tie-up with ABFRL will strengthen this position, making the brand future-ready."

The country's fashion powerhouse, ABFRL has recently forayed into Indian ethnic wear by partnering with some of the country's best luxury design houses including Sabyasachi, Tarun Tahiliani and Shantanu and Nikhil and has acquired Jaypore.

