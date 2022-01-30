Megan Fox, Gigi Hadid to Kim Kardashian: Celebs who stunned in outfits by Designer of the week: Thierry Mugler

Known for his avant-garde and theatrical approach to fashion Manfred Thierry Mugler was one of the first designers to promote diversity on his runway shows. The designer came a long way from creating his first-ever collection in 1973 to having some of the most popular faces in the world including Michael Jackson, Madonna and David Bowie wearing some of his signature looks.

Born in Strasbourg, France, Mugler was always interested in the arts. He studied classical dance and ballet and even had training in interior design. His career began early. The designer who breathed his last on January 23, at the age of 73, began designing clothes in his early 20s. At the age of 24, he moved to Paris to pursue his passion in design and worked in a Parisian boutique. By 26, he began working as a freelance designer and created ready-to-wear pieces for fashion houses in London, Paris and Milan.

Thierry Mugler (1948-2022)

He created his first-ever collection, Cafe de Paris, in 1973 and the rest is history!

Mugler's creations are today known for their structured suits that complement every figure, shows that were extravagant and dramatic, almost theatrical and even created costumes for Beyonce's iconic I am World, tour.

In 2003, the late designer announced his departure from fashion but the brand continued. In 2008, it launched a beauty line, Thierry Mugler Beauty, which dealt with luxury cosmetics.

Lady Gaga walked the runway for the label

Gigi Hadid walked the runway for the designer's collection

Kim Kardashian in Mugler's iconic wet dress at the Met Gala

Cardi B in a dramatic Mugler creation at the Grammys

Megan Fox in Mugler at the Billboard Music Awards

The former ballet dancer experimented with different forms of art and was even known for bringing non-traditional models such as transgender women, drag queens and porn stars on the runway, to model his designs. He also launched the perfume, Angel, which went on to become one of the most popular scents in the 20th century.

He was also a photographer before he turned designer and released two of his photography books: Thierry Mugler, Photographer and Thierry Mugler: Fashion Fetish Fantasy in 1998.

Megan Fox in Mugler at the VMAs

Cardi B in Mugler at the brand's show

Kim Kardashian in a black cut-out Mugler dress

Bella Hadid in a nude Mugler catsuit

The late designer even underwent cosmetic surgery to change his appearance in 2010 and took to calling himself Manfred, stating that Thierry Mugler was a brand and he wanted to move on from it, to other things. Following that, a few years later, Formichetti, the brand's creative director left and in 2013, David Koma was announced artistic director of the House of Mugler.

Manfred took to bodybuilding after he left fashion and died of natural causes at the age of 73.

