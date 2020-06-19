Meghan Markle to Blake Lively: Celebrities who style themselves and still look STUNNING 

Fashion stylists have made quite a name for themselves for they are in charge of a celebrity's look no matter where they are heading to. But some celebrities choose to style themselves, and do it quite well, we must admit!

Getting glammed up for big red carpets and events, is not an easy feat. From ensuring the outfit is ready on time to making sure it fits well, accessorising it well to ensure everything matches without looking disastrous, is easier said than done.

However, some stars like to exercise their creative freedom when it comes to dressing up and styling themselves. They use their free hand and manage to do quite a good job of it, we think! Take a look at the Hollywood celebrities on top who don't take the help of a stylist to look phenomenal.

Meghan Markle

The former Duchess of Sussex doesn't have a stylist, according to her makeup artist Daniel Martin. She initially worked with her close friend and stylist Jessica Mulroney for many years but for most events she now styles herself! "She doesn't have a stylist. Everything she wears she picks herself. It's pretty incredible that she can manage all of this," Martin once said in an interview to CBS and then went on to reveal some more facts about the former Suits star. "There's a false assumption that she lives in some glided palace with staff and ladies-in-waiting," he said about the notion that surrounds Markle. "Harry and I were sitting with the dogs... and she's painting her nails," revealed the makeup artiste and added that she even does her own makeup!

Blake Lively

One of Hollywood's best-dressed woman, Blake Lively styles herself! The actress told WWD that she does everything from calling designers to styling herself in outfits. "I love design and I love fashion and it's a way to be creative. In my job I get to be creative but it's over a period of time and so many other people are involved whereas this is a beginning, middle and end and I get to be creative," she said.

While she revealed that she does have an assistant who makes calls from time-to-time, "But a lot of it is I have relationships with the designers."

Beyonce

The mega star who does everything from makes music to outfits, manages her family and takes care of her daughter, also styles herself, really living up to her title Queen B. The diva sure does have a phenomenal sense of style for she even launched her own clothing line - Ivy Park, proving that fashion is in her blood!

Megan Fox

The smoking actress doesn't want to be defined and conformed by society's rules and trends, which is why she has taken styling outfits into her hands. She is known for her risque outfits and her outfits always manage to start a conversation while instantly brightening up a dull room.

Kate Moss

The supermodel has aced the trick of styling herself after being part of the industry for so long. Over time, she seems to have picked up a thing or two from stylists and her modelling days and manages to choose just the right outfits for occasions.

Do you think these divas manage to ace the fashion game even without a stylist? Comment below and let us know.

