Meghan Markle does neutral tone dressing right in head to toe brown outfit making for the perfect winter look

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are finally back to work after their six-week long vacation. Meghan's outfit is yet again the talk of the town. Check it out!

Now that the holidays are over, everybody is back to work. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex - Meghan Markle and Prince Harry too are back from their six-week hiatus in Vancouver. The uber-stylish couple made their way to visit the Canada House in London. Prince Harry kept it formal and looked dapper as ever in a navy blue suit that he wore over a crisp white shirt and completed with a blue tie.

Markle too opted for tone-on-tone dressing, her favourite kind of style. She picked out a long camel coloured trenchcoat by Reiss which costs a total of around 380 USD, over a simple brown turtleneck sweater that she tucked into a brown silk skirt, both by Massimo Dutti. The Duchess completed it with matching brown Romy pumps by Jimmy Choo, making for the ultimate monochromatic look, proving that mixing shades of the same colour make for an effective yet stylish look. To finish off her look, she styled it with a simple charm bracelet from Kismet by Milka and Emily Mortimer studded earrings.

She kept her glam to a minimum with a flawless base, filled-in brows, well-defined eyes, and rosy cheeks. Neutral glossy lips topped off her look. Her hair was parted in the centre and styled into glossy loose waves that framed her face well.

Meghan Markle gave us some true winter outfit inspiration in the warm neutral tone-on-tone look that we can't get enough of!

What are your thoughts on Meghan's look? Love it or hate it? Comment below and let us know.

