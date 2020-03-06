Meghan Markle drives away the blues in a Victoria Beckham bodycon dress IDEAL for your next date night

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their way back to London to attend the Endeavour Fund Awards. Meghan's blue dress stole the show!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are back in London together, for the first time since they announced that they were stepping down from their royal posts. The couple attended the Endeavour Fund Awards last night in London and were dressed to the nines for the event.

For the fundraiser, Meghan Markle kept it classy and chic in a turquoise blue bodycon dress. The dress by Victoria Beckham, one of the former Suits actress' favourite designers is priced at a whopping 1,285 USD or approximately Rs. 95,000 INR. She styled this dress with a marbled clutch from Stella McCartney which was also steeply-priced at 1,108 USD or approximately Rs. 82,000 INR. With this, Meghan opted for navy blue suede pumps to complete her look.

The former actress kept her glam simple for the event. With her hair parted in the centre and styled in a slicked-back low ponytail, a fresh face of makeup with foundation, concealer and loads of highlighter complete with deep brown lipstick and loads of mascara to highlight her eyes.

The dress hugged her sculpted figure well and accentuated its hourglass shape too. Meghan was all smiles to be back and is all set to finish up her last round of Royal engagements with Prince Harry. The duo are also all set to join the Queen, Prince Charles and Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton for the Commonwealth Day It will be the family's first outing together after Meghan and Harry broke the news of Megxit.

What are your thoughts on Meghan Markle's turquoise Victoria Beckham dress? Love it or hate it? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion and Beauty: follow @Pinkvillafashion

Credits :getty images

Read More