Meghan Markle gave a nod to Princess Diana & replicated latter's maternity look for her LAST royal engagement

The Duchess of Cambridge opted for a green dress with a matching green aviator for her last royal engagement for Commonwealth Day at the Westminster Abbey.

Meghan Markle made for a stylish figure at the Commonwealth Day event that was held in Westminster Abbey. The Duchess of Sussex looked radiant as ever in a green dress as she walked hand-in-hand with Prince Harry. For her last ever royal engagement, Meghan gave a nod to Princess Diana in a strikingly similar outfit.

For her last royal engagement, the diva looked luminous in a green number by Emilia Wickstead. Meghan's dress hugged her body, showing off her sculpted body. The Duchess also accessorised with matching a fascinator in the same green shade as her dress, nude pumps, and diamond studs. With her hair secured into a low bun and, glossy lips and heavy mascara laden eyes.

The Duchess gave a nod to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, in the emerald green number with her much-anticipated look. Diana was photographed alongside Prince Charles, The Queen and Prince Philip at the balcony of the palace, just 11 days before she gave birth to Prince William, her eldest son, back in June 1982.

The comparison between the two Royals is almost uncanny and it truly seems like Meghan Markle paid tribute to Princess Diana in her all green look. It has been a whirlwind of days for the Duchess as she is all set to complete her royal duties with Prince Harry at the end of the month. For her last few appearances, the former suits actress picked out bright colour outfits and looked her glamorous best.

What are your thoughts on Meghan's tribute to Princess Diana? Comment below and let us know.

