Meghan Markle, Kareena Kapoor Khan to Beyonce: Stars who were at their FASHIONABLE best during their pregnancy

These working moms took maternity style up a notch by flaunting their baby bump and still looked their glamorous best. Take a look at all the moms who killed it and have set new goals!

Some of the most powerful women are at their place not only because of their demeanour and skills but also because they have learnt how to dress the part. They know that their outfit commands attention and makes eyes pop. Making a statement comes easy to them. While being a mother is a part of almost every woman's life, it also changes the way they dress, as they try to cover up their baby bump. Others, flaunt it like they ought to. Take a look at how some of the most stylish and powerful women have picked out body-fitting dresses and shown off their baby bumps with pride.

Meghan Markle

Every move of the former Duchess of Sussex was noted down and every outfit sparked curiosity. When she was pregnant with Archie, Meghan Markle picked out elegant outfits that accentuated her baby bump and highlighted her petite frame. Case in point, this simple white shirt that she paired with a high-waisted black Givenchy skirt with a slit. Her hair pulled back into a slick bun and black heels completed her look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

One of the leading actress' in the Bollywood industry even today, Kareena Kapoor Khan who is expecting her second child, picked out a comfortable grey bodycon dress with a turtleneck. She cradled her baby bump and styled the look with a pair of simple strappy heels. She looked radiant with minimal makeup and flush cheeks!

Beyonce

At a red carpet event, Beyonce picked out a simple black dress with a deep plunging neckline and gold highlights on her outfit, to show off her baby bump. Glossy curls and just the right amount of makeup completed her glam look.

Angelina Jolie

When she was pregnant, Jolie didn't stop working either! She attended an event where she was all decked up in a classic black satin dress that accentuated her belly. A matching belt made from the same material gave her dress some shape. minimal makeup and her hair styled straight, completed her look.

Blake Lively

Not one to put work aside, Blake Lively too attended numerous red carpet events when she was expecting all three of her children! The actress didn't let her belly stop her from picking out dresses that highlighted her figure. Blake's black dress was backless and featured a plunging neckline! She accessorised her look with glamorous bracelets. Her hair styled into gorgeous waves and subtle makeup ensured she looked her best!

Kim Kardashian West

Making headlines with her maternity style, Kim Kardashian paved the way for picking out bodycon dresses when pregnant. She looked ravishing in this black fitted dress. She threw on a black trench coat over her shoulders and accessorised her look with a statement necklace and black heels while her hair was pulled away from her face.

Chrissy Teigen

When pregnant with her first child, Chrissy picked out a lovely emerald green number for a red carpet event. The outfit highlighted her bump and Chrissy ensured her glam was on point with berry-hued lips and her blonde hair styled straight.

We are taking notes from these leading ladies on how to look glam and show off the bump at the same time! Which diva's maternity style do you think is the best? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Fashion Faceoff: Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor or Alia Bhatt: Who wore the pink sweatsuit best?

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Getty Images

Share your comment ×