Meghan Markle looked drop dead GORGEOUS in a red dress by Safiyaa as she twinned with Prince Harry 

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex outdid themselves by sneakily wearing the same colours and twinned as they attended the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall. Take a look!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall last night. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were welcomed by five members of the Royal Marines and were all smiles as they matched in red outfits for the event where Harry and Meghan even received a standing ovation!

The Royal couple walked hand-in-hand and shared laughs with the band members. For the event, Meghan outdid herself in a glamorous red dress from Safiyaa. She looked breath-taking in the brand's outfit from the PF19 collection. The Kalika dress featured a shoulder cape silhouette, a high-neck and a long slit at the back around her lower legs. To coordinate with her look, The Duchess accessorised with a matching red satin clutch from Manolo Blackhnik that bore a statement embellished buckle in the centre. To complete it, she picked out matching red heels from Aquazzura and statement drop-crystal embellished earrings from Simone Rocha.

Meghan's makeup was as glamorous as her outfit. With her hair parted in the centre, it was styled in a poker-straight manner and brushed away from her face. Filled-in brows, loads of contouring, mascara to highlight her gorgeous brown eyes and rosy checks complete with need glossy lips, ensured she looked nothing short of a diva for the event.

Meghan walked in with Prince Harry by her side who also picked out a red outfit to co-ordinate with his wife. Harry opted for an officer's mess jacket in red that was adorned with all the medals he earned while he was on tour in Afghanistan. Complete with a white shirt, black bowtie, formal black trousers and dress shoes, Harry looked nothing short of a Prince at the event.

We are floored by Meghan Markle's latest red dress and think it would be the perfect outfit to wear to a cocktail party! What are your thoughts? Comment below and let us know.

