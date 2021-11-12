Meghan Markle made a sparkling statement at the Salute to Freedom Gala 2021 with Princess Diana's bracelet

Another night, another gorgeous look served by the former Duchess of Sussex. The Intrepid Museum stood beautiful yesterday with Meghan Markle in attendance with Prince Harry who together made it a red-carpet look to remember. It's established that royalty concocted with the essence of simplicity is something we've picked up from the American actress, and her style is something that continues to leave us spellbound.

How often do you try to emulate someone’s style? Meghan often carries a little bit or more of the Princess of Wales, Diana’s style. She truly adores it from outfits to accessories and last night for the Salute to Freedom Gala 2021, the former chose something that reminded us of the “People’s Princess”. Meghan picked out a scarlet red Carolina Herrera halter-neck gown that featured a plunging neckline and a slit at the front. This stunning red ensemble also had a train that cascaded from her waist and her pointed-toe velvet pumps from Giuseppe Zanotti sealed off her look elegantly.

While her outfit looked everything attention-grabbing, it was her beautiful accessory that had us stunned. The Cartier diamond tennis bracelet was donned by Princess Diana back in her day with all-things red and the most obvious thing happened, the crows were left all charmed with her beauty. Meghan did not wear it as single rather, teamed it with a gold bangle and further beautified her OOTN with fingering and earrings.

She left her neck bare without jewellery but her dewy makeup powered with a cat-eye look and flushed cheeks was a winner. Meghan’s sleek high-bun made her look extremely beautiful.

