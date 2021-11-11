Meghan Markle matches the red carpet in a scarlet Carolina Herrera gown with Prince Harry in NYC

Making a rare red carpet appearance, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped out in New York City on Wednesday to attend the 2021 Salute to Freedom Gala. The couple was dressed to the nines for their rare night out and also saw other high profile celebrities like Jon Bon Jovi at the Intrepid Museum.

For the Gala, Meghan looked stunning in a scarlet red Carolina Herrera gown that matched the red carpet. The halter-neck number featured a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. It also came with a long, floor-sweeping train that started from her hips. The former Duchess of Sussex accessorised her look with a pair of Giuseppe Zanotti pumps in the same red shade as her dress, solitaire studs and a simple diamond bracelet.

Her hair was pulled up into a sleek, high bun and gave us a clear view of her flawless makeup. Filled-in brows, defined cat eyes, rosy cheeks, glossy pink lips and lots of highlighter defined the former Suits actress' features well.

Beside her, Prince Harry looked dapper in a black suit with a white shirt beneath and a black bow tie accessorising his look. Meghan and Harry who walked hand-in-hand, also sported red poppy flower pins in honour of Remembrance Day celebrated in the UK on the same day.

What are your thoughts on Meghan Markle's red dress?

