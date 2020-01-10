Meghan Markle to Priyanka Chopra Jonas: ALL the celebrity wedding rings to take inspiration from this season

With it being wedding season, if you are looking for wedding or engagement rings for inspiration, take some from the Hollywood biggies!

Weddings, engagements, and rings go hand-in-hand. With it being the middle of the wedding/proposal/honeymoon season right now and even Valentine's day around the corner, rings are everywhere. But at times, there are just too many options to pick from which leads to even more confusion.

In need of some inspiration? Look no further! Who better to look at for inspiration than celebrities? They are known for their over-the-top romantic gestures towards each other, big engagement rocks and more. Take a look at some of the best rings that the most high-profile celebrities wear and get inspired.

Meghan Markle

The ring that is as unique as the former Suits actress herself, is made from yellow gold and has a large diamond right in the centre with two smaller diamonds on either side, known to be from Princess Diana's jewellery collection! Safe to say, Meghan carries of the 5-carat ring in the most elegant way ever.

Jonas

The gorgeous ring features a timeless design that features a cushion-cut diamond which is set in a platinum band and has smaller diamonds on the sides of the large rock. The set from Tiffany and Co. is known to be ethically sourced, making them among the best-found stones in nature.

Kate Middleton

The massive 12-carat oval sapphire stone that Kate wears today and was given to by Prince William, is originally Princess Diana's! It is surrounded by 14 solitaire diamonds and set in 18 carats of white gold - breathtaking and fit for royalty we think!

Jennifer Aniston

Given to her by her then-husband, Justin Theroux was a huge 8-carat diamond that was set in gold. The large solitaire stone that looks ultra-glamorous, took some getting used to, Jen revealed later when asked about it.

Victoria Beckham

Though the designer has up to fourteen engagement rings, the uncut pear-shaped solitaire diamond set in gold is one of her largest and is around 17 carats! Posh Spice shows off her rings gifted to her by her husband on any occasion she can.

Beyonce

While getting married in 2008, Jay Z gave Beyonce an 18-carat octagon cut diamond ring on a platinum band, making it one of the biggest and most expensive celebrity rings ever! Only the best for Queen B!

Jennifer Lopez

The actress and musician got engaged in march 2019 to Alex Rodriguez and announced it on their Instagram. Their fans though, couldn't get over the large rock on JLo's hand that is estimated to be 20 carats, taking the cake of all her rings so far.

Jessica Beil

Designed by her husband itself, the 6-carat diamond ring featured aquamarine stones in a vintage setting. The customisation makes it one of a kind and a real catch we think!

Which celebrity's ring would you like to see on your finger? Comment below and let us know.

