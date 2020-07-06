Meghan Markle to Priyanka Chopra Jonas: When celebrities looked stunning while attending Royal Weddings 

Be it Priyanka Chopra or Kate Middleton at Meghan Markle's wedding or even Markle at Princess Eugenie's wedding, take a look at how celebrities dressed up for Royal Weddings!

Putting out an outfit for weddings is difficult. You want to adhere to the norms, look chic and don't want to steal the attention at the same time.

Now, imagine all of this and putting together an outfit to attend not a regular wedding, but a royal one! Where there are more people watching and there is always the media, television and basically the entire world judging the outfit!

But celebrities seem unfazed by all this and still manage to look fabulous at Royal Weddings while also adhering to the dress code!

Take a look at some of the best-dressed celebrities and what they wore at Royal Weddings, including the Royals themselves!

Victoria Beckham looked every bit chic in a black dress from her own label. She attended Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's ceremony with husband David Beckham who also looked dapper by her side.

Jonas attended close friend Meghan Markle's wedding back in 2018 in a lavender Vivienne Westwood skirt suit. She accessorised with crystal-studded heels and rings and earrings to glam up her look.

Amal Clooney looked happy in a sunny yellow Stella McCartney dress alongside hubby George Clooney who looked dapper in a grey tuxedo. The duo looked splendid at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding back in 2018.

Kate Middleton kept it simple and elegant while attending sister-in-law, Meghan Markle's wedding. The Duchess of Cambridge wore a light yellow coloured Alexander McQueen wool silk coat dress for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding. She accessorised with a matching hat and Jimmy Choo shoes to complete her look.

Once she officially became a Royal, Meghan Markle attended Princess Eugenie of York's wedding in 2018 in a navy blue Givenchy number and accessories that matched the shade of her outfit.

