Meghan Markle’s love for bright, solid coloured ensembles know NO BOUNDS

Meghan Markle has been making the most of her wardrobe ever since her wedding with Prince Harry. The former Suits actress has been in the showbiz for quite a while and has seriously elevated her fashion game. Her eye-catching looks and obsession with solid coloured outfits know no bounds and we are definitely not complaining! Time and again we’ve seen her give the world the right lesson on rocking some of the most stunning ensembles in colours most of us would not dare touch! So, as much as these are daring colour choices, Markle does manage to rock it all with ease as she brings that extra bit of oomph. Here are some of our favourites!

First up, we have this emerald green Emilia Wickstead dress that stole the show and made sure all eyes were on the Duchess. While visiting the church, she was ahead of her fashion game and kept things limited to a single tone including her accessories!

Talking about single tones and this gorgeous red Safiyaa number comes to mind! She matched her husbands red uniform and again stole the show with a bright colour. We are in awe of the way she let her outfit do all the talking and styled her gown with sleek hair and glowing makeup.

She clearly seems to love her Safiyaa number as she wore it in another colour just a few months ago. This turquoise number was surely a winner as it also showed off her growing baby bump and pregnancy glow in the most fashionable way possible!

She seems to love her neutrals and these range of hues in just one look proves our point right. I mean, look at that!

'Olive greens all the way' was her mantra for this particular looks and we are absolutely a fan!

Even during her pregnancy days, she showed the world how it’s done as she pulled off a head to toe cream outfit, making us wonder how fashionably forward this momma already is!

Marsala is a great pick for the fall and we are definitely taking outfit inspirations from this monochromatic look!

Moving on further to her love for solid coloured dresses, she seems to love her bodycons and this teal number steals the show!

Talk about shows-stealing bodycons and this yellow number is here to take the cake away. I mean, look at her!

We are completely in awe of her style and cannot wait for her to take it a notch higher at different occasions in the future!

