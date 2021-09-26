Meghan Markle’s Valentino mini dress is a true statement of her ROYALTY & we’re in awe

When it comes to royal fashion, Meghan Markle has no bounds. Meghan married Prince Harry in 2018, and since then, she is all over the news. She has broken several royal stereotypes with her fashion. Meghan wore different attires rather than being stuck to traditional formal wear. The former actress knows how to rule over the hearts of her people.

The Duchess of Sussex shows how to live with style. She has always chosen her comfort first, rather than following the fashion rules blindly. Meghan has never failed to impress us with her appearances, and once again, she proved it. She attended the Global Citizen Live Concert with her husband Prince Harry.

Meghan stole the show with her pretty white chic mini dress which, was glamourous and formal at the same time. The crew neck half-sleeved dress was a straight fit and featured embellished flowers on the neck, sleeved, and the front bottom. The mini dress she wore was by Valentino, which cost around ₹3 lakhs.

Markle walked with her husband, and they both looked perfect together. The shiny black pumps added royalty to her attire. As her style, preferring comfort first, she went neutral with accessories and wore a statement watch. With smokey eyes, Megan went for nude lips and highlighted cheekbones. She tied her back in a low ponytail, and the wavy flicks accented her face.

Meghan has made our heads turn with her expensive Valentino dress in which she looked super chic.

What do you think? Tell us in the comments down below.

Follow for more fashion updates @Pinkvillafashion.