Meghan Markle steps up her boss lady game in Emporio Armani and Loro Piana ensembles during her trip to NYC

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kicked off their three-day visit to New York City. This is their first-ever tour after the birth of their daughter Lilibet and also after stepping back as senior royals. The royals are reportedly in the city to participate in the Global Citizen Live that will be held in Central Park over the weekend. The couple also paid a visit to the One World Observatory who was joined by Mayor Bill de Blasio and his family to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

For the event, the Duchess of Sussex wore a respectable all-black ensemble. Meghan wore a black turtle neck top that she paired with matching wide-legged trousers. To top that, she teamed with a black blazer coat from Emporio Armani. She wore black heels by Aquazzura Purist Pumps. Diamond studs, sleek bun, nude brown eyeshadow and neutral-toned lips with strokes of blush across her cheeks made her look like a total boss lady.

Yesterday, Meghan captured attention with her attire for her session with second-graders for a school in Harlem where she planned to read her children's book The Bench. The Duchess again chose a monochromatic look in a ravishing red ensemble. She wore a Loro Piana cashmere coat, a red top with matching wide-legged pants and ruby red suede pumps by Manolo Blahnik during her visit to the underprivileged kids. She accessorised with diamond bracelets, a Cartier watch and a diamond ring. She also folded her sleeves to give a peek at the other side of the fabric. The baggier choice of clothing was perfect for the outing since she would be sitting down most of the time. Her tresses were styled in waves and her neutral makeup was topped with a dash of pink eyeshadow. The Duchess seemed fall-ready with her warm clothes.

