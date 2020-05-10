Meghan Markle Style Sheet: All the times Princess Diana influenced former Duchess of Sussex's fashion choices

Meghan Markle is known for her style and sass. But seems like many of her outfits were a nod to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. Take a look!

Apart from their love for Prince Harry, Princess Diana and Meghan Markle have a lot in common. Meghan has time-and-again been compared to her late mother-in-law and has even paid a few subtle tributes to her in the form of outfits and fashion choices. Be it her choice of solid, bold colours, cuts or even silhouettes, the former Duchess of Cambridge who is today a global fashion icon, has given several nods to Princess Diana in the past by sporting similar outfits to what the Princess had worn, that seem to be inspired by her.

Blue overcoat

Princess Diana rocked a cobalt blue overcoat on several occasions during her time, looking undeniably chic in it. Meghan Markle too who seems to fancy flattering overcoats, rocked one in the same shade and paired it with black pumps just like Princess Di did!

White bodycon dress

Princess Diana looked elegant in a white figure-hugging dress and showed off her toned legs! Meghan on the other hand, opted for a similar but lengthier dress as she walked hand-in-hand with Prince Harry.

Red overcoat

Seems like both of Prince Harry's ladies loved their big bold overcoats! Princess Diana rocked one over a polka-dotted dress and pumps that matched. Meghan Markle on the other hand used the overcoat as her coverup when she was pregnant with baby Archie. She too styled her outfit with red pumps, just like Diana did!

Off-shoulder neckline and double-breasted dress

Princess Diana picked out a baby pink ballroom gown by Catherine Walker which featured a sexy off-shoulder style. Meghan's outfit seemed like a clear tribute as it was almost the same style and shade as that of Princess Diana's!

Who's style do you like better? Princess Diana or Meghan Markle? Let us know in the comment section below.

Where would we be without our moms? It’s time to appreciate everything she does for us, click here to write her a love letter. #DearMom

Credits :getty images

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×