Meghan Markle's wardrobe essentials will make you want to update your own repertoire

Forget about sophisticated hats and gloves, Meghan Markle has so much more to offer. We hope the list below helps you cope with the royal exit. Check it out!

Since Prince Harry confirmed his relationship with the then Suits actress, Meghan Markle sky-rocketed into the media spotlight and became the globe’s most googled name. Her style choices have been highly followed since she became HRH The Duchess of Sussex. From staples that sell out too quickly once she is spotted wearing them to pieces designed by Clare Waight Keller, the creative director of Givenchy, the obsession called Meghan Markle isn’t going to fade away anytime soon even if the Suits star along with Prince Harry has decided to step down as senior members of the British royal family.

From monochromatic outfits to nude trench dresses, Meghan’s essence of style is loved by many. Her style is a perfect marriage of comfort, ease and glamour and can definitely be incorporated into your wardrobe without much hassle. So we took the liberty to compile a curated list of all the closet essentials you need to dress like Meghan Markle. From playing Rachel in the much acclaimed TV series, Suits to stepping down as a senior royal member, Meghan Markle’s take on fashion will always be our favourite.

Stripes, all the way!

Stripes are clearly a must have in Meghan Markle’s closet. Be it multi-coloured or a single hue she has been snapped rocking stripes at various occasions. So be it a dress or a jumpsuit, stripes should be on top of your list.

Blazing bold hues

As much as prints are an important part of her repertoire, bold hued dresses are another one of her favourites. Purple, yellow, red, blue, you name it and the British royal has tried her hand at that colour. And the lesson that we have learned from the Suits star is to opt for nude courts with a blazing bright dress. In her case, Dior’s nude courts.

Coats for dresses

Other than owning quite a few stunning overcoats, Meghan Markle loves her coat dresses. The star can be seen wearing a nude, sleeveless coat dress on a sunny day. Here she can be seen wearing a sleeveless trench dress by the Canadian brand House of Nonie, Dior nude courts and a Mulberry clutch bag.

A prominent overcoat

We have already established that a good overcoat is a closet must-have. Meghan Markle thinks so too. The British Royal loves a good overcoat to layer her well put together ensemble. She usually prefers her outerwear in a dark shade of blue or tints of beige. If you haven’t invested in an overcoat yet, now is the time.

Statement skirts

As much as Meghan Markle loves a good shirt, she also loves to play around with a good ol’ skirt. At the 2019 Wimbledon, she showed up in a pleated skirt by Hugo Boss and a classic white shirt tucked in it. We loved the royal’s simple yet chic look!

A good ol’ shirt Classic white, stripe, chiffon, pitch black or a denim one. The royal’s love for a good shirt knows no bounds. The Suits star can be seen pulling off an eloquent crisp shirt and throwing major inspiration our way. So in case your closet lacks a good shirt, investing in buying one is a no-brainer.

Keep it monochromatic Last but not the least. Monochromatic outfits is a huge part of the royal’s style file. Be it shades or tints of red, brown or beige, take cues from pulling off an outfit of the same hue from nobody else but Meghan Markle herself.

Be it a dress in a bold hue or a trench dress, the above mentioned wardrobe essentials are a must have if you are an ardent Meghan Markle fanatic. So what we won’t see her on royal visits anymore eloquently pulling off hats or gloves, her off-duty style has left us with ample inspiration to build a Meghan inspired wardrobe. Which closet must have is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

