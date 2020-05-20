MET Gala 2020: The fashion event has been officially called off 

After months of announcing that the event has been postponed, the Met finally announced that it has been cancelled.

The biggest fashion event of the year - the Met Gala, has officially been cancelled. There will be no red carpet rolling out. Previously, the Met had announced that the event would be postponed indefinitely due to the Coronavirus pandemic. This year's theme was, 'About Time: Fashion and Duration'. The Costume Institute has officially cancelled the event even though the Met Museum is set to open in mid-August.

Initially, plans were that the Met was set to open on 29th October and run through February 7. Though it is planning to open earlier all events, talks, concerts and everything else have been cancelled this year. A spokesperson told WWD that the agenda is to be focused on next year's costume institute exhibition that is yet to be announced.

To keep the spirit of fashion and the hype around the Gala alive, fans and celebrities like Mindy Kaling recreated iconic looks from the previous editions of the Met Ball while Julia Roberts and Amanda Seyfried celebrated it at home. On the first Monday of May, others like Blake Lively, Kylie and Kendall Jenner and more shared their pictures to the previous years' Met events to commemorate the day. Some celebrities including Katy Perry and Bella Hadid even shared glimpses of the outfits they were all set to wear on the red carpet this year.

Now, all that fashion-enthusiasts can do, is look forward to the first Monday of May 2021.

What are your thoughts on the ball being cancelled this year? Were you hoping to catch it later in the year? Let us know in the comment section below.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×